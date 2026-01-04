Canal Creative

Canal Creative

About this event

Event Support Volunteer

1/10/2026 Set-up and tear down
Free

Pilates + Barre Class

Set-Up
8:00 AM – 9:00 AM
Move tables and chairs to clear the area before class and help prepare the space for participants.


Tear-Down
10:30 AM – 11:00 AM
Return tables and chairs to their original layout and help reset the space after class.

1/16/2026 Set-Up & 1/17 Tear Down
Free

Women’s Vision Board Retreat

Set-Up

January 16
6:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Help arrange tables, chairs, supplies, and décor.


Tear-Down
January 17
2:30 PM – 3:30 PM
Assist with cleaning up, resetting the space, and putting items away after the retreat.

1/31/2026 Set-up and tear down
Free

Pilates + Barre Class

Set-Up
8:00 AM – 9:00 AM
Move tables and chairs to clear the area before class and help prepare the space for participants.


Tear-Down
10:30 AM – 11:00 AM
Return tables and chairs to their original layout and help reset the space after class.

2/7/2026 Set-up and tear down
Free

Pilates + Barre Class

Set-Up
8:00 AM – 9:00 AM
Move tables and chairs to clear the area before class and help prepare the space for participants.


Tear-Down
10:30 AM – 11:00 AM
Return tables and chairs to their original layout and help reset the space after class.

2/21/2026 Set-up and tear down
Free

Wild Yoga Pop Up

Set-Up
8:00 AM – 9:00 AM
Move tables and chairs to clear the area before class and help prepare the space for participants.


Tear-Down
10:30 AM – 11:00 AM
Return tables and chairs to their original layout and help reset the space after class.

