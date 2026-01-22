EVERGREEN 5TH GRADE PARENT COMMITTEE's shop (school sales)

Offered by
About this shop
Meet our proud Evergreen Eagle, the perfect spirit mascot! Standing at 16 inches tall and dressed in a commemorative Evergreen T-shirt, this plushie brings school pride to life. Soft, huggable, and full of character, it’s a great keepsake for 2025!
Say hello to the Evergreen Kitty, the sweetest addition to your plushie collection. This cuddly 16" cat comes wearing its own Evergreen T-shirt and is ready to brighten any room. Adorable, soft, and full of charm — the perfect gift to celebrate this school year.
Bring a touch of magic home with the Evergreen Unicorn! Standing at 16 inches tall and wearing a special Evergreen T-shirt, this plushie is sparkly, whimsical, and absolutely huggable. Perfect for dreamers and collectors who want a memorable keepsake from the 2025–2026 school year.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!