Evergreen Boys & Girls State 2026 (Payments by Sponsors)

20800 Marine Dr

Stanwood, WA 98292, USA

Full Tuition
$600
For Posts or other sponsors who are providing their delegate(s) with 100% financial assistance to attend.
Sponsored Tuition
$300
For Posts or other sponsors who are providing their delegate(s) with 50% financial assistance to attend.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing