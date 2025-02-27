2025 Evergreen District Contest for all Attendants - All Events

US Participant Onsite
$185

Purchased during convention dates Oct 2-4, 2025

US Non Participant Onsite
$138

Purchased during convention dates Oct 2-4, 2025

Canadian Participant Onsite
$133

Purchased during convention dates Oct 2-4, 2025

Canadian Non Participant Onsite
$99

Purchased during convention dates Oct 2-4, 2025

Youth US Participant Onsite
$92.50

25 & under all events, purchased onsite during event Oct 2-4, 2025

Youth US Non participant onsite
$65

25 & under all events, purchased onsite during event Oct 2-4, 2025

Youth Canadian Participant onsite
$66.50

25 & under all events purchased onsite during event Oct 2-4, 2025

Youth Canadian Non Participant onsite
$49.50

25 & under all events, purchased onsite during event Oct 2-4, 2025

Add a donation for Barbershop Harmony Society ( Evergreen District)

$

