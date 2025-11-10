Evergreen Elementary PTA's SOAR To Experiences Shop

Big, Bold, and Ready to Soar!

Say hello to our 12-inch Standing Eagle, the ultimate plush powerhouse of school spirit! With its soft, velvety feathers and bright golden beak, this majestic bird is perfect for hugs, display, or cheering on your favorite team. For just $20, you’ll not only bring home this impressive eagle but also help fund field trips and unforgettable student experiences.

Make a statement—support students and take home a true symbol of pride! 🦅✨