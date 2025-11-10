Evergreen Elementary PTA's SOAR To Experiences Shop

Offered by
This adorable 5-inch Beanpal Eagle is ready to soar into your heart! With its soft, huggable body and bright golden talons, it’s the perfect little companion for your desk, backpack, or bedside. For just $10, you’ll not only take home this charming mascot but also help fund field trips and unforgettable student experiences.
Bring home a bit of school spirit—and make a big difference! 🦅✨.
Meet our 9-inch Standing Eagle, the perfect symbol of pride and strength! With its soft, plush feathers and bright golden beak, this majestic friend is ready to perch on your shelf or cheer you on from your desk. For just $15, you’ll not only bring home this stately companion but also help fund field trips and amazing student experiences.
Take home a piece of inspiration—and make a big impact! 🦅✨
Big, Bold, and Ready to Soar!
Say hello to our 12-inch Standing Eagle, the ultimate plush powerhouse of school spirit! With its soft, velvety feathers and bright golden beak, this majestic bird is perfect for hugs, display, or cheering on your favorite team. For just $20, you’ll not only bring home this impressive eagle but also help fund field trips and unforgettable student experiences.
Make a statement—support students and take home a true symbol of pride! 🦅✨
