Evergreen Ministries

Soul Care Packages are Gospel-centered outreach tools designed to place the Word of God directly into the hands of those who may be hurting, searching, or unfamiliar with the message of Christ. Each package is intentionally assembled to introduce Scripture in a way that is accessible, inviting, and meaningful.





Every package includes a durable hardcover Bible, along with carefully selected supplemental materials that help guide readers into God’s Word and clearly present the hope of the Gospel. These resources are meant to encourage engagement with Scripture, spark curiosity, and invite recipients to encounter the saving truth of Jesus Christ for themselves.





To make these packages widely accessible for churches, ministries, and individual outreach efforts, Soul Care Packages are sold for $8.50 each, less than the retail cost of the Bible alone. This allows congregations and individuals to participate in Gospel outreach affordably while ensuring that recipients receive something lasting, valuable, and centered on God’s Word.