Hosted by

Evergreen Pre-school Inc

About this event

Evergreen Preschool 3 Day Monthly Tuition 2026-2027 School Year

30 South Water Street

Vergennes, Vermont 05491

June 15, 2026 Tuition 3 Day 8 -1:15 HALF DAY
$211

Thank you for the June 15th tuition payment. Tuition will be due on the first of the month, starting September 1st. The final payment for the 2026-2027 school year will be on May 1, 2027

September 1, 2026 Tuition 3 Day 8-1:15 HALF DAY
$211

Tuition will be due on the first of the month, starting September 1st. The final payment for the 2026-2027 school year will be on May 1, 2027

October 1, 2026 Tuition 3 Day 8-1:15 HALF DAY
$211

Tuition will be due on the first of the month, starting September 1st. The final payment for the 2026-2027 school year will be on May 1, 2027

November 1, 2026 Tuition 3 Day 8-1:15 HALF DAY
$211

Tuition will be due on the first of the month, starting September 1st. The final payment for the 2026-2027 school year will be on May 1, 2027

December 1, 2026 Tuition 3 Day 8-1:15 HALF DAY
$211

Tuition will be due on the first of the month, starting September 1st. The final payment for the 2026-2027 school year will be on May 1, 2027

January 1, 2027 Tuition 3 Day 8-1:15 HALF DAY
$211

Tuition will be due on the first of the month, starting September 1st. The final payment for the 2026-2027 school year will be on May 1, 2027

February 1, 2027 Tuition 3 Day 8-1:15 HALF DAY
$211

Tuition will be due on the first of the month, starting September 1st. The final payment for the 2026-2027 school year will be on May 1, 2027

March 1, 2027 Tuition 3 Day 8-1:15 HALF DAY
$211

Tuition will be due on the first of the month, starting September 1st. The final payment for the 2026-2027 school year will be on May 1, 2027

April 1, 2027 Tuition 3 Day 8-1:15 HALF DAY
$211

Tuition will be due on the first of the month, starting September 1st. The final payment for the 2026-2027 school year will be on May 1, 2027

May 1, 2027 Tuition 3 Day 8-1:15 HALF DAY
$211

Tuition will be due on the first of the month, starting September 1st. The final payment for the 2026-2027 school year will be on May 1, 2027

June 15, 2026 Tuition 3 Day 7:45-4 FULL DAY
$438

Thank you for the June 15th tuition payment. Tuition will be due on the first of the month, starting September 1st. The final payment for the 2026-2027 school year will be on May 1, 2027

September 1, 2026 Tuition 3 Day 7:45-4 FULL DAY
$438

Thank you for the June 15th tuition payment. Tuition will be due on the first of the month, starting September 1st. The final payment for the 2026-2027 school year will be on May 1, 2027

October 1, 2026 Tuition 3 Day 7:45 - 4 FULL DAY
$438

Thank you for the June 15th tuition payment. Tuition will be due on the first of the month, starting September 1st. The final payment for the 2026-2027 school year will be on May 1, 2027

November 1, 2026 Tuition 3 Day 7:45 - 4 FULL DAY
$438

Thank you for the June 15th tuition payment. Tuition will be due on the first of the month, starting September 1st. The final payment for the 2026-2027 school year will be on May 1, 2027

December 1, 2026 Tuition 3 Day 7:45 -4 FULL DAY
$438

Thank you for the June 15th tuition payment. Tuition will be due on the first of the month, starting September 1st. The final payment for the 2026-2027 school year will be on May 1, 2027

January 1, 2027 Tuition 3 Day 7:45 -4 FULL DAY
$438

Thank you for the June 15th tuition payment. Tuition will be due on the first of the month, starting September 1st. The final payment for the 2026-2027 school year will be on May 1, 2027

February 1, 2027 Tuition 3 Day 7:45 - 4 FULL DAY
$438

Thank you for the June 15th tuition payment. Tuition will be due on the first of the month, starting September 1st. The final payment for the 2026-2027 school year will be on May 1, 2027

March 1, 2027 Tuition 3 Day 7:45 -4 FULL DAY
$438

Thank you for the June 15th tuition payment. Tuition will be due on the first of the month, starting September 1st. The final payment for the 2026-2027 school year will be on May 1, 2027

April 1, 2027 Tuition 3 Day 7:45 -4 FULL DAY
$438

Thank you for the June 15th tuition payment. Tuition will be due on the first of the month, starting September 1st. The final payment for the 2026-2027 school year will be on May 1, 2027

May 1, 2027 Tuition 3 Day 7:45 -4 FULL DAY
$438

Thank you for the June 15th tuition payment. Tuition will be due on the first of the month, starting September 1st. The final payment for the 2026-2027 school year will be on May 1, 2027

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