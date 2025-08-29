Evergreen Pug Rescue Fall 2025 Virtual Auction

This unique auction package is perfect for both pups and their people. It features a hand-crafted dog bed made of velvety soft dumpling fabric—designed for comfort and style.





The set also includes two custom toys: one dumpling and one xiao long bao. And to top it off, you’ll receive a one-of-a-kind pug dumpling wine glass, making this a truly special bundle you won’t find anywhere else.





Bid on this cozy, creative set and give your dog a bed as unique as they are—while supporting Evergreen Pug Rescue’s mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome pugs in need.