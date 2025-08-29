Evergreen Pug Rescue Fall 2025 Virtual Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
This unique auction package is perfect for both pups and their people. It features a hand-crafted dog bed made of velvety soft dumpling fabric—designed for comfort and style.
The set also includes two custom toys: one dumpling and one xiao long bao. And to top it off, you’ll receive a one-of-a-kind pug dumpling wine glass, making this a truly special bundle you won’t find anywhere else.
Bid on this cozy, creative set and give your dog a bed as unique as they are—while supporting Evergreen Pug Rescue’s mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome pugs in need.
With its big expressive eyes, hand-sculpted wrinkles, and a darling spotted red bandana around its neck, this pug collectible by Blue Sky Claywroks brings personality and heart to any home.
Lovingly handcrafted and hand-painted, no two are exactly alike—making this limited-edition piece a true original. A year-round tribute to man's best friend, it captures the warmth and joy of beloved pets and cozy traditions.
Inspired by the sweet, loyal spirit of pugs, this figurine is packed with care to arrive perfectly intact and ready to steal hearts from the moment it's unwrapped.
Dimensions: 3.75" x 4.875" x 5.5"
Even the most adventurous pug needs the right gear for camp! This fun lot makes sure your four-legged friend is cozy, entertained, and well-fed on your next adventure.
Includes:
Perfect for the pug who loves the outdoors—or just wants to look stylish lounging by the fire.
This isn’t just a basket — it’s a curated Swiftie era for you and your pug. Every detail has been handpicked to capture the sparkle, the sass, and the snorts. From style to playtime to snuggle time, this basket is EPIC.
Inside you’ll find:
This basket is bold, sparkly, snorty, unforgettable — and truly priceless.
Bring a little pug charm to your home or garden with this adorable black pug hanging planter. It comes ready to display with faux succulents for a low-maintenance pop of greenery, but the planter is fully functional—so you can swap in your favorite live plants if you prefer!
Both whimsical and practical, this piece makes a perfect gift for plant lovers and pug enthusiasts alike. A sweet way to add personality (and a little snort-worthy joy) to any space.
Cat lovers deserve auction baskets too! This lot has kitty keeper bag clips, a cat coffee much and a Brookstone Laser Toy for Pets.
More fun for cats and their people. Comes with cat socks, cat playing cards, a cat mug and electronic motion cat toy.
Sweeten your day with this charming cherry-inspired collection! This lot includes everything you need for a cozy night in or a thoughtful gift:
Fun, fresh, and full of cheer—this basket is the perfect blend of practical and playful!
Caddy with markers, dog themed clipboard and pens.
