eventClosed

Evergreen Pug Rescue Fall 2025 Virtual Auction

auction.pickupLocation

Washington, USA

My Little Dumpling item
My Little Dumpling
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

This unique auction package is perfect for both pups and their people. It features a hand-crafted dog bed made of velvety soft dumpling fabric—designed for comfort and style.


The set also includes two custom toys: one dumpling and one xiao long bao. And to top it off, you’ll receive a one-of-a-kind pug dumpling wine glass, making this a truly special bundle you won’t find anywhere else.


Bid on this cozy, creative set and give your dog a bed as unique as they are—while supporting Evergreen Pug Rescue’s mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome pugs in need.

Pug Figurine in Fawn by Blue Sky Clayworks item
Pug Figurine in Fawn by Blue Sky Clayworks
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

With its big expressive eyes, hand-sculpted wrinkles, and a darling spotted red bandana around its neck, this pug collectible by Blue Sky Claywroks brings personality and heart to any home.


Lovingly handcrafted and hand-painted, no two are exactly alike—making this limited-edition piece a true original. A year-round tribute to man's best friend, it captures the warmth and joy of beloved pets and cozy traditions.


Inspired by the sweet, loyal spirit of pugs, this figurine is packed with care to arrive perfectly intact and ready to steal hearts from the moment it's unwrapped.


Dimensions: 3.75" x 4.875" x 5.5"

Camp Necessities for Your Pug item
Camp Necessities for Your Pug
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Even the most adventurous pug needs the right gear for camp! This fun lot makes sure your four-legged friend is cozy, entertained, and well-fed on your next adventure.

Includes:

  • fleece Gap coat (size L) to keep your pug warm on chilly camp nights
  • Chuckit! toy for endless outdoor play
  • Delicious campfire treats for rewarding good behavior (or just because)

Perfect for the pug who loves the outdoors—or just wants to look stylish lounging by the fire.

Are You Ready For It?! - The Ultimate Swiftie Pug
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

This isn’t just a basket — it’s a curated Swiftie era for you and your pug. Every detail has been handpicked to capture the sparkle, the sass, and the snorts. From style to playtime to snuggle time, this basket is EPIC.

Inside you’ll find:

  • custom pug dog bed curated with tea bags from every album — because at tea time, everybody agrees.
  • handmade, pug-sized red scarf — we know it All Too Well.
  • “Karma is the Breeze in My Pug’s Fur” weekend wine tumbler — for those happy hours when you're feeling 22.
  • Pug-themed friendship bracelets — trade them at the dog park like a true Swiftie.
  • key-lime green dog toy from The Last Great American Dynasty — your pug will want to steal it.
  • seagull squeaker toy — a nod to 1989.
  • Two bandanas — because outfit changes are essential between eras.
  • Two Swiftie dog books — perfect for storytime with your curly-tailed bestie.
  • And the showstopper: pug-sized red heart sunglasses — because your dog was born to be iconic.

This basket is bold, sparkly, snorty, unforgettable — and truly priceless.

Black Pug Hanging Planter (with Faux Succulents) item
Black Pug Hanging Planter (with Faux Succulents) item
Black Pug Hanging Planter (with Faux Succulents)
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Bring a little pug charm to your home or garden with this adorable black pug hanging planter. It comes ready to display with faux succulents for a low-maintenance pop of greenery, but the planter is fully functional—so you can swap in your favorite live plants if you prefer!


Both whimsical and practical, this piece makes a perfect gift for plant lovers and pug enthusiasts alike. A sweet way to add personality (and a little snort-worthy joy) to any space.

Cat People (#1) item
Cat People (#1)
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Cat lovers deserve auction baskets too! This lot has kitty keeper bag clips, a cat coffee much and a Brookstone Laser Toy for Pets.

Cat People (#2) item
Cat People (#2)
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

More fun for cats and their people. Comes with cat socks, cat playing cards, a cat mug and electronic motion cat toy.

Cherry Sweet Gift Bundle item
Cherry Sweet Gift Bundle
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Sweeten your day with this charming cherry-inspired collection! This lot includes everything you need for a cozy night in or a thoughtful gift:

  • Stylish wine glasses for sipping in style
  • Mugs perfect for your morning coffee or evening tea
  • notebook to jot down your cherry-sweet ideas
  • Say Moo Bocce's Dog Treats

Fun, fresh, and full of cheer—this basket is the perfect blend of practical and playful!

Crafty Lot item
Crafty Lot item
Crafty Lot
$15

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Caddy with markers, dog themed clipboard and pens. 

Crochet Stuffed Pug item
Crochet Stuffed Pug item
Crochet Stuffed Pug
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Generous Donation by Knots and Boards

Knots and Boards

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing