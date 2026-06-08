Every Bid Matters: Bid More. Impact More.

Enjoy a one-night stay in a stylish studio room at the iconic Hard Rock Hotel San Diego, located in the heart of the vibrant Gaslamp Quarter. Known for its energy, music-inspired atmosphere, and upscale amenities, this premier destination places you steps away from the best of downtown San Diego. Perfectly situated next to Petco Park and just 100 steps from the San Diego Convention Center, the hotel offers unbeatable access to world-class dining, nightlife, and entertainment. Whether you're planning a relaxing getaway or an exciting night out, this experience puts you right in the center of it all. Valid until May 1, 2027; advance booking required. Market Fair Value: $350