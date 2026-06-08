Every Bid Matters: Bid More. Impact More.

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Enjoy a luxurious escape at the 5-star Rancho Valencia Resort in Rancho Santa Fe, CA. This exclusive 1-night stay in the Agave Studio Suite offers 900 sq. ft. of elegance, complete with a sunken living room and private patio. The suite includes a glass-enclosed shower, deep soaking tub, walk-in closet, and double vanities for ultimate comfort and style. A complimentary breakfast is included, available via in-room dining or at The Pony Room, making this an unforgettable experience at one of California’s finest resorts. Valid for one year from the auction date; advance booking required. Fair Market Value: $1500
Starting bid
Enjoy a two-night stay at Esh Hotel & Spa, a design-forward boutique wellness retreat nestled in the jungle of Nosara, Costa Rica. This experience invites guests to slow down, reconnect, and enjoy the natural beauty of Nosara with access to Esh’s signature wellness amenities, including the sauna, cold plunge, and one wellness class per day. Valid for redemption from now through November 15, 2026. Fair Market Value: $1200
Starting bid
The Genevieve Hotel invites you to escape to the enchanting Santa Ynez Valley. Enjoy a luxurious stay with complimentary gourmet breakfast each morning and an evening wine and dessert reception in our charming parlour. Relax at our day spa, dine at The Victor Restaurant and Bar, and unwind by the fire pits in our garden. Your stay also includes a Wine Tasting Passport with complimentary tastings, 2-for-1 offers, and discounts at over 15 local wineries. Valid until 5/31/2027, Sunday-Thursday for a Classic Two Queen or Deluxe King; advance booking required. Fair Market Value: $800
Starting bid
Enjoy a one-night stay in a stylish studio room at the iconic Hard Rock Hotel San Diego, located in the heart of the vibrant Gaslamp Quarter. Known for its energy, music-inspired atmosphere, and upscale amenities, this premier destination places you steps away from the best of downtown San Diego. Perfectly situated next to Petco Park and just 100 steps from the San Diego Convention Center, the hotel offers unbeatable access to world-class dining, nightlife, and entertainment. Whether you're planning a relaxing getaway or an exciting night out, this experience puts you right in the center of it all. Valid until May 1, 2027; advance booking required. Market Fair Value: $350
Starting bid
Experience the artistry of Bradford Portraits, internationally acclaimed and featured in the Smithsonian Museum. Sought after by celebrities, cultural icons, and business leaders worldwide, Bradford Portraits creates museum-quality family heirlooms designed to be treasured for generations. This exclusive package includes a luxury portrait session and a handcrafted 20" canvas portrait at a studio location in Newport Beach. With more than 20,000 portrait sessions completed and a global reputation for excellence, Bradford Portraits offers a truly unforgettable experience. A luxury hotel stay also included, making this an extraordinary opportunity to create a timeless work of art while supporting a meaningful cause. Appointment must be scheduled within 6 months from event dates; fully refundable $300 scheduling deposit required, returned in full at appointment. Fair Market Value: $5000
Starting bid
Golf for three at The Bridges at Rancho Santa Fe, one of Southern California's premier private golf clubs. Enjoy a round on this beautiful Robert Trent Jones II-designed course alongside your host, who will join the group for the day. A wonderful opportunity to experience one of the region's most sought-after private golf destinations.Fair Market Value: $1500
Starting bid
Capture the people (and pets!) you love most with a custom fine art portrait experience from Del Mar Photographics. This exclusive package includes a personalized consultation, professional portrait session for up to 10 family members, and a beautiful 12" x 18" framed fine art print. Whether you're celebrating family, generations, or furry companions, you'll create lasting memories and heirloom-quality artwork to treasure for years to come. Fair Market Value: $1350
Starting bid
Enjoy a day of golf at Del Mar Country Club, one of Southern California’s most exclusive private clubs. This hosted threesome offers access to a stunning course. Renowned for its beautiful setting and exceptional course conditions. Del Mar Country Club delivers an unforgettable day on the course. Fair Market Value: $1200
Starting bid
Experience the power and beauty of live orchestral music with the renowned San Diego Symphony at the historic Jacobs Music Center. This package includes two tickets to a San Diego Symphony performance, offering an unforgettable evening of exceptional musicianship, inspiring artistry, and world-class entertainment in one of Southern California’s premier concert venues. Whether enjoying beloved classical masterpieces, contemporary works, or special guest performances, this experience promises a memorable night of music and culture. Fair Market Value: $500
Starting bid
Cheer on the Los Angeles Angels with this fun-filled family outing! Enjoy four premium Club MVP seats to a 2026 Angels regular-season home game, paired with a $100 Shake Shack gift card for the perfect ballpark experience. Gather your family or friends for an unforgettable day of baseball, great food, and America's favorite pastime. Fair Market Value $450
Starting bid
Enjoy a two-hour private Duffy boat cruise through the scenic waterways of Alamitos Bay, Naples Island, and Belmont Shore for up to 10 guests. Perfect for family gatherings, celebrations, date nights, or a relaxing sunset outing with friends, this unique experience offers a memorable way to enjoy Long Beach's beautiful waterfront views and charming coastal neighborhoods. Fair Market Value: $350
Starting bid
Enjoy a professional hair and makeup experience in the comfort of your own home. Perfect for a special event, date night, photoshoot, or simply treating yourself, this concierge beauty package delivers personalized service from experienced beauty professionals. Fair Market Value: $350
Starting bid
Experience the magic of live theater at the world-renowned La Jolla Playhouse, one of the nation’s most celebrated regional theaters and the birthplace of numerous Broadway hits. This package includes two tickets to any production during the exciting 2026–2027 season, offering an unforgettable evening of storytelling, creativity, and world-class performances. Known for developing groundbreaking new works and launching productions that go on to Broadway and beyond, La Jolla Playhouse provides a unique opportunity to experience exceptional theater right here in San Diego. Fair Market Value: $250
Starting bid
Whether you're a lifelong music lover or simply looking for a unique cultural experience, you'll enjoy an inspiring performance by one of the nation's leading orchestras in one of San Diego's most celebrated performing arts venues. Perfect for a date night, special occasion, or evening of elegance and entertainment. Fair Market Value: 250
Starting bid
Enjoy professional soccer up close with 4 Reserved Seats at a 2026 Orange County Soccer Club home game played at Championship Soccer Stadium at the Great Park in Irvine. These seats give you a front row view of all of the action. Orange County Soccer Club is OC's only professional soccer team and plays in the United Soccer League, the 2nd division of US men's professional soccer. Don’t forget to visit the merchandise stand and put your $25 merchandise voucher to good use! Parking is always free. Fair Market Value: $250
Starting bid
Enjoy a wild adventure for two one-day admission tickets to your choice of the world-renowned San Diego Zoo or the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. Perfect for animal lovers of all ages, this experience offers unforgettable encounters with wildlife in stunning natural settings. Fair Market Value: $156
Starting bid
Discover the wonders of the ocean with four admission tickets to Birch Aquarium, the public exploration center of Scripps Institution of Oceanography. Perched above the Pacific Ocean in La Jolla, Birch Aquarium offers hands-on exhibits, fascinating marine life encounters, and breathtaking coastal views, making it the perfect family outing for ocean lovers of all ages. Fair Market Value: $160
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or someone special) to effortless, everyday elegance with this Gorjana gift card. With over 100 stores nationwide, plus easy online shopping, finding your perfect piece is a breeze. Known for its timeless, California-inspired jewelry, Gorjana offers pieces that blend simplicity with sophistication. Whether you're layering necklaces or picking the perfect statement piece, this gift card is your ticket to shine. Fair Market Value: $150
Starting bid
Elevate any jewelry collection with two of Kendra Scott's most beloved and versatile designs: the Elisa Rose Gold Necklace and the Elton Rose Gold Cuff Bracelet. Known for timeless style, quality craftsmanship, and everyday elegance, Kendra Scott jewelry effortlessly transitions from casual wear to special occasions, making this a perfect gift for yourself or someone special. Fair Market Value: $145
Starting bid
Enjoy two Seafarer Passes for the best sightseeing on San Diego Bay, with a choice of a professionally narrated whale-watching tour or a harbor tour featuring over 50 storied landmarks. Experience close-up views of the bay’s vibrant wildlife, including Gray and Blue whales, alongside iconic sites like Seaport Village, Shelter Island, Coronado Island, Point Loma, and Cabrillo National Monument for a memorable maritime adventure. Fair Market Value: $130
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