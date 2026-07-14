Every Bid Matters: Bid More. Impact More.

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Jumpstart your fitness journey with one month of unlimited classes at Cameron Fitness, location at Oceanside, CA. From energizing Beach Bootcamp workouts to strength training and yoga classes with stunning ocean views, you'll enjoy a supportive community, expert coaching, and a variety of workouts designed to challenge and inspire participants of all fitness levels. Fair Market Value: $125
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This certificate is good for one round of golf, Monday-Sunday anytime, for 4 players at Emerald Isle Executive Golf Course. (Cart not included) Emerald Isle Golf Course is an 18-hole executive course located in Oceanside, California. Originally built in 1965 and designed around two natural lakes, the property features championship quality greens, an all-grass driving range, a short game practice area, club fitting, and golf instruction provided by award-winning PGA and LPGA Professionals. Emerald Isle has earned a reputation as “North County’s Most Challenging Executive Course”, and with an average round taking less than three hours, you can count on a fun, fast, and affordable golf experience. Fair Market Value: $208
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Enjoy professional soccer up close with 4 Reserved Seats at a 2026 Orange County Soccer Club home game played at Championship Soccer Stadium at the Great Park in Irvine. These seats give you a front row view of all of the action. Orange County Soccer Club is OC's only professional soccer team and plays in the United Soccer League, the 2nd division of US men's professional soccer. Don’t forget to visit the merchandise stand and put your $25 merchandise voucher to good use! Parking is always free. Fair Market Value: $250
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Capture the people (and pets!) you love most with a custom fine art portrait experience from Del Mar Photographics. This exclusive package includes a personalized consultation, professional portrait session for up to 10 family members, and a beautiful 12" x 18" framed fine art print. Whether you're celebrating family, generations, or furry companions, you'll create lasting memories and heirloom-quality artwork to treasure for years to come. Fair Market Value: $1350
Starting bid
Experience the artistry of Bradford Portraits, internationally acclaimed and featured in the Smithsonian Museum. Sought after by celebrities, cultural icons, and business leaders worldwide, Bradford Portraits creates museum-quality family heirlooms designed to be treasured for generations. This exclusive package includes a luxury portrait session and a handcrafted 20" canvas portrait at a studio location in Newport Beach. With more than 20,000 portrait sessions completed and a global reputation for excellence, Bradford Portraits offers a truly unforgettable experience. A luxury hotel stay also included, making this an extraordinary opportunity to create a timeless work of art while supporting a meaningful cause. Appointment must be scheduled within 6 months from event dates; fully refundable $300 scheduling deposit required, returned in full at appointment. Fair Market Value: $5000
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