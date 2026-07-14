Every Bid Matters: Bid More. Impact More.

This certificate is good for one round of golf, Monday-Sunday anytime, for 4 players at Emerald Isle Executive Golf Course. (Cart not included) Emerald Isle Golf Course is an 18-hole executive course located in Oceanside, California. Originally built in 1965 and designed around two natural lakes, the property features championship quality greens, an all-grass driving range, a short game practice area, club fitting, and golf instruction provided by award-winning PGA and LPGA Professionals. Emerald Isle has earned a reputation as “North County’s Most Challenging Executive Course”, and with an average round taking less than three hours, you can count on a fun, fast, and affordable golf experience. Fair Market Value: $208