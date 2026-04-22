Every Cut Matters Silent Auction

Old Salt Festival is more than a Festival. It's an invitation to belong. This isn't just a weekend of music, food, and conversations. It's an invitation to be a part of a community that's learning what is means to be worth its salt, together. You'll experience the land where you food comes from, meet the people who care for it, and take part in conversations that connection culture, storytelling, craft, and community. Whether you're returning or arriving for the first time, you've invited to be a part of this Old Salt Community. The Weekend Pass gives you access to Friday, Saturday, and Sunday -- the complete rhythm of the event. From the first connection with a pasture walk on Friday morning, to the final conversation on Sunday, this pass if your all-access invitation to settle in and connect. Enjoy: - All three days of programming, including exclusive Sunday access for weekend ticket holders. - Small bites of meat from Old Salt Partner Ranches offered throughout the weekend. - Talks in the Land Talk Lounge featuring voices from across land, ranching, conservation, and regenerative community building spaces. Live music all weekend from intimate sets by day and main stage performances Friday and Saturday night. - Access to high-quality intentional makers, artisans and producers. - Demos and experiences - past highlights include kite-making for kids, equine therapy demo, low-stress cattle management demo, blacksmithing, whole-animal butchery demos. - *NEW in 2026* Interactive nonprofits and partner organization activations that connect you to the people doing work on the ground. Come for the weekend, stay for the stories, songs, and shared meals that make this festival unlike any other.



