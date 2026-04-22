Every Cut Matters Silent Auction

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12206 Rices Crossing Rs, Oregon House, CA 95962
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Apollo flagship oils, Mistral and Sierra, are produced every year, and you can rely on their consistent, award-winning quality. Since Apollo Olive Oil started in 2001, these oils have nearly always been Gold Medal winners. Moreover, 50% of the time, one or the other has been recognized as Best of Class, or even Best of Show in the most prestigious US competitions – not counting numerous recognitions in Europe.
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Richards Regenerative Ranch 85/15 Ground Beef Bundle (15 lb) delivers rich flavor and balanced nutrition in every bite. With an ideal 85% lean to 15% fat ratio, this bundle is perfect for burgers, meatballs, tacos, and hearty family meals. Sourced from cattle raised with regenerative ranching practices, this beef supports healthier soil, ecosystems, and communities.
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All the beauty and functionality of the carbon steel Sonora Large Frying Pan, but with an added hand-forged pineapple-twist helper handle riveted to the rim opposite the straight handle. Made in Santa Barbara, California.
Each item is unique and comes with slight imperfections in shape, finish, and color. It's all part of the character of the pieces we sell, and will not affect performance.
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Bring the ranch home with a 1/2 hog from Richards Regenerative — approximately 75 lbs of beautifully cut, frozen pork ready to fill your freezer and your dinner table. This package includes smoked bacon, hams, pork chops, shoulder roasts, spare ribs, sausage, and more… all from pasture-raised pigs raised with care right here on our ranch. Expertly processed by our friends at The Country Butcher in Linda, CA, one of our favorite local butcher shops. Trust us… this is the kind of pork that ruins grocery store pork forever.
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The historic Paicines Ranch invites you for an overnight stay for two in a cozy room plus a $50 credit for lunch or take home some Audubon-certified beef! You'll have access to miles of wide open hiking trails, breath taking views, and star-filled skies!
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Starting bid
Starting bid
Old Salt Festival is more than a Festival. It's an invitation to belong. This isn't just a weekend of music, food, and conversations. It's an invitation to be a part of a community that's learning what is means to be worth its salt, together. You'll experience the land where you food comes from, meet the people who care for it, and take part in conversations that connection culture, storytelling, craft, and community. Whether you're returning or arriving for the first time, you've invited to be a part of this Old Salt Community. The Weekend Pass gives you access to Friday, Saturday, and Sunday -- the complete rhythm of the event. From the first connection with a pasture walk on Friday morning, to the final conversation on Sunday, this pass if your all-access invitation to settle in and connect. Enjoy: - All three days of programming, including exclusive Sunday access for weekend ticket holders. - Small bites of meat from Old Salt Partner Ranches offered throughout the weekend. - Talks in the Land Talk Lounge featuring voices from across land, ranching, conservation, and regenerative community building spaces. Live music all weekend from intimate sets by day and main stage performances Friday and Saturday night. - Access to high-quality intentional makers, artisans and producers. - Demos and experiences - past highlights include kite-making for kids, equine therapy demo, low-stress cattle management demo, blacksmithing, whole-animal butchery demos. - *NEW in 2026* Interactive nonprofits and partner organization activations that connect you to the people doing work on the ground. Come for the weekend, stay for the stories, songs, and shared meals that make this festival unlike any other.
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The Center for the Arts The Center for the Arts has truly become the hub of arts for Nevada County. We are committed to bringing a diverse array of programming to western Nevada County, including music, dance, theater, film, visual art, comedy, youth arts education and literature. We manage and maintain a multi-use 21,000-square-foot facility in downtown Grass Valley which includes a 507 seat theater, visual arts galleries, and classroom space. We provide marketing and production services to support local artists and arts organizations and collaborate with area nonprofits to provide event services and fundraising support.
The Center is the only cultural organization in Nevada County that offers such a variety of events to such a large demographic. In more than 150 performances a year, we serve audiences from 2- to 90-years-old and attract patrons from our area as well as Placer County, Sacramento, Tahoe, Reno and the Bay Area.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!