Every Step Matters: LEF - Rock the Bid Silent Auction

Triple-Signed Collector’s Edition – 2023





This official Washington Commanders mini football helmet is personally autographed by:

Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (2023 standout defensive back)

John Ridgeway (Dominant presence on the defensive line)

Eric Bieniemy (2023 Assistant Coach & proud member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. )

This rare triple-signed piece captures a moment in Commanders history and carries special significance with Coach Bieniemy’s signature — making it an exceptional item for both NFL enthusiasts and members of Omega Psi Phi.





Whether displayed in your office, fan cave, or memorabilia collection, this helmet is a bold statement piece that represents leadership, excellence, and Washington football pride.