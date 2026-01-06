Every Step Matters: LEF - Rock the Bid Silent Auction

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Triple-Signed Collector’s Edition – 2023
This official Washington Commanders mini football helmet is personally autographed by:
This rare triple-signed piece captures a moment in Commanders history and carries special significance with Coach Bieniemy’s signature — making it an exceptional item for both NFL enthusiasts and members of Omega Psi Phi.
Whether displayed in your office, fan cave, or memorabilia collection, this helmet is a bold statement piece that represents leadership, excellence, and Washington football pride.
Starting bid
Baltimore Orioles VIP Experience
Step up to the plate for an unforgettable day at the ballpark with the Baltimore Orioles!
This exclusive Orioles Experience is perfect for baseball fans, family outings, client entertainment, or a memorable night out with friends.
Your Orioles Experience Includes (4) complimentary tickets, one (1) parking pass, and the opportunity to watch batting practice at an Orioles game during the 2026 season.
Starting bid
Invest in Your Well-Being
Prioritize your mental and emotional health with this meaningful offering from Christian Counseling Services of Clarksville.
Strong communities are built on strong individuals. This is an opportunity to invest in yourself — or gift someone the space and support they deserve.
Your Experience Includes: Two (1 Hour each) of counseling services from Christian Counseling Services of Clarksville from Dr. Paul Ball, President
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Adventure Awaits
Take off in style with this Travel-Themed Package, perfect for jetsetters, weekend warriors, or anyone ready for their next adventure! And can we say Boule year anyone?
This collection includes: A $100 Southwest gift card, an under the seat carryon bag, neck pillow, travel bottles, luggage tag and packing cubes
So whether it’s a spontaneous getaway or a planned vacation, this package equips you with everything you need to travel smart, comfortable, and stress-free!
Starting bid
Proceeds to Benefit our Amicae Auxillary
“It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere!”
Escape to island time with this tropical-inspired Margaritaville basket — the perfect blend of fun, flavor, and laid-back vibes. Whether you’re hosting friends or enjoying a relaxing evening at home, this package brings the beach party to you!
The basket includes: Two bottles of ready-made Margaritas, two glasses, rim salts, chips, queso and salsa!
Starting bid
Proceeds to Benefit Z-HOPE™
Good Trouble - A Tribute to John Lewis
Local Artist - CamCurated
Good Trouble | Size 28x28 | Print Version
Original: Acrylic, Market, and wood paper
Good Trouble: This collage centers on an illustrated portrait of John Lewis, surrounded by moments from his life and the broader Civil Rights Movement. The layered imagery reflects his endurance through struggle, sacrifice, and the lasting impact of this call to make “good trouble”.
Brother John Lewis joined Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity in 1974 through the Lambda Sigma Chapter in Atlantic, Georgia, and was later inducted into the Distinguished Service Chapter in 2017.
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💙 A Sisterhood Keepsake
Celebrate Finer Womanhood with an exclusive keepsake! This is the official Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc bag from Boule New Orleans.
Inside, you'll discover a collection of surprise para to elevate your Zeta pride! From stylish accents to meaningful sorority essentials, this bag is filled with thoughtful items that every Soror will appreciate.
Starting bid
7 ShadeZ of Mind, Body and Soul
Nurture your mind, refresh your body, and uplift your soul with this thoughtfully curated 7 Shadez of Mind, Body & Soul Basket — the ultimate escape in a box.
This basket includes: A bottle of brandy, an organizer and pen set, puzzle, relaxing bath set, wood-wick candle and lighter, journal, an inspirational t-shirt, books and a wrap.
The set offers a multi-sensory experience designed to balance your mental, emotional, and physical well-being. Perfect for anyone looking to slow down, recharge, and embrace self-care in style.
Starting bid
Let the Games Begin!
Ready to bring the fun home? This Ultimate Game Night Basket is packed with everything you need to spark laughter, friendly competition, and unforgettable memories.
Enjoy a Basket Full of eight games and a game score book. Games include Guesstures, Connect 4, Monopoly, Taboo, Uno Dare, Left-Right Center, Game That Song and Phase 10.
No screens. No distractions. Just connection, competition, and a whole lot of fun.
Starting bid
Paint, Sip & Connect
Turn an ordinary evening into a creative, laughter-filled experience with this Date Night Paint Kit — everything you need for a cozy paint-and-sip at home.
Includes: 2 pre-printed canvases, 2 table top easels, paint, brushes, 2 aprons and table cloth.
No experience needed — just bring your favorite drinks, your favorite person, and a willingness to have fun. It’s not about painting a masterpiece — it’s about making memories.
Starting bid
Proceeds to benefit our Amicettes -
Youth Auxillary
Because You Deserve to Feel Your Best
Treat yourself — or someone special — to a beautifully curated collection designed to soothe, refresh, and restore. This relaxing hygiene basket transforms everyday routines into spa-worthy moments of calm.
The basket includes positive affirmation cards, shower gel, lotion, perfume, pillow perfume mist, and candle basket.
Starting bid
Wine, Laughs & Indulgence
Everything you need for the ultimate cozy night with your favorite ladies.
This fabulous basket features three exceptional wines: An Eccentric Malbec,
a balanced Chateau Bellevue, and an expressive Invetro Renieri.
You'll also be able to indulge your sweet tooth with caramel popcorn, buttery toffee cashews and chocolate truffles
The package is completed with four classic wine glasses, charming wine glass markers (so everyone knows whose glass is whose!) and handy wine stoppers to save a little for later — if there’s any left!
Starting bid
Relax. Recharge. Reclaim Your Time.
Every woman deserves moments that are just for her. This thoughtfully curated self-care basket is designed to nourish the body, calm the mind, and uplift the spirit. Whether she’s balancing work, family, service, or all of the above — this is her reminder to slow down and indulge.
The basket includes: A cozy blanket, Honey, Tea, a bottle of wine and two wine glasses.
Starting bid
Refresh, Restore & Radiate
Ready for a glow-up? This fabulous salon package is designed to help you look and feel your absolute best.
Package includes a bag full of premium hair care product and a $60 gift card toward salon services.
Whether you’re maintaining your signature look or ready to try something new, this package gives you both the professional touch and the products to keep your hair healthy long after you leave the chair.
Starting bid
Train with Purpose
Ready to reset, refocus, and get moving?
Whether you're just getting started, getting back on track, or looking to level up your routine, this session will be tailored to your goals and fitness level.
This item includes: A complimentary 1-hour workout session with Kathy Barrett. Location TBD by the recipient.
Session is non transferable and training session must be located within a 25 mile radius of Columbia, MD. Expiration 8.28.26
Starting bid
Old School Icon
Own a piece of hip-hop history.
This exclusive silent auction item features a signed 8x10 photograph of LL Cool J, captured circa 1988 — rocking his iconic white Kangol bucket hat at the height of his early career dominance.
Perfect for hip-hop collectors, 80s hip-hop fans, or anyone who appreciates cultural history, this is more than memorabilia — it’s a statement piece.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!