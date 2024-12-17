Everybody Can Serve Sponsorship

As the Presenting Sponsor, your company will receive premier recognition throughout the event. Your name will be featured as "Presented by [Sponsor's Name]" on all marketing materials, ensuring maximum visibility across promotional platforms. In addition, your brand will be prominently displayed with a 48x36 sign on the main stadium court, providing high-profile exposure to all attendees and viewers.
As a key sponsor, you will also have the opportunity to include promotional items in the participant swag bags, directly engaging with event attendees. To enhance your experience, you will receive 8 VIP tickets, which include reserved seating on the main stadium court and access to the VIP area, offering exclusive amenities and a shaded retreat. This sponsorship provides unmatched visibility and access, positioning your company at the forefront of the event.
HBCU Showcase Sponsor
$2,000
As the HBCU Showcase Sponsor, your company will play a crucial role in supporting the student-athletes from participating HBCU teams. Your sponsorship directly contributes to the donations made to each HBCU team, helping to fund their programs and enhance their athletic experiences.
Sponsors have the opportunity to increase their donation amount if they wish to make an even greater impact, ensuring a larger check is presented to the HBCU programs. A large check presentation will take place prior to the start of the match, offering a special moment for recognition. This also provides a fantastic photo opportunity, allowing you to celebrate your support of these talented athletes and their educational journeys, while receiving visibility and appreciation from the event audience.
VIP Experience Sponsor
$1,000
As the VIP Experience Sponsor, your company will be prominently recognized in an exclusive area during the event. This sponsorship includes two 24x16 signs displayed at the VIP structure, which serves as a key gathering point for both HBCU student-athletes and VIP attendees. Your brand will enjoy high visibility in this prime location, engaging with an elite and influential audience throughout the event.
Additionally, you will have the opportunity to include promotional items in the participant swag bags, ensuring direct exposure to attendees. As part of this sponsorship, you will also receive 8 VIP tickets, granting reserved seating on the main stadium court and access to the VIP area, offering a shaded retreat with exclusive amenities. This package provides your company with unparalleled access and visibility in a premium event setting.
Kids Zone Sponsor
$500
As the Kids Zone Sponsor, your company will play a key role in making the event enjoyable and memorable for our youngest participants. Your sponsorship includes two prominently displayed 24x16 signs at the Kids Zone registration area, ensuring visibility as families check in and prepare for the fun activities.
In addition, you'll have the opportunity to contribute promotional items to the participant swag bags, providing direct exposure to attendees and families throughout the event. This is an excellent way to align your brand with family-friendly entertainment.
Court Sponsor
$250
As a Court Sponsor, you will receive exclusive recognition for your generous support of this event. Your sponsorship includes the naming of one of the event’s courts in your honor on the event date, ensuring that your brand is prominently associated with the action and excitement throughout the day. Additionally, your company’s logo will be showcased on a 24x16 sign displayed at the entrance to the sponsored court, giving visibility to your brand as participants and spectators enter the area.
Further enhancing your visibility, you'll have the opportunity to include promotional items in the participant swag bags, allowing you to connect directly with attendees. This is an excellent way to promote your business while supporting a meaningful event.
