About this event

Everybody’s Got Talent — Community Talent Show for Disability Awareness Month

9999 Independence Blvd #4644

Parma Heights, OH 44130, USA

Free Admission — RSVP Encouraged
Free

Attendance is free and open to everyone. Reserving a spot helps us plan seating, refreshments, and ensure a welcoming experience for all. Walk-ins are absolutely welcome — we’d just love to know you’re coming! Everyone is welcome — whether you RSVP or just stop by!

Supporter Ticket — Optional Donation
Pay what you can

Can’t attend or want to show extra support? Your contribution helps make inclusive events like this possible.

🥇 Presenting Sponsor
$2,500

As our highest-level partner, the Presenting Sponsor receives prominent visibility before, during, and after the event. This level is ideal for a business or organization that wants to make a strong statement about community leadership, inclusion, and support for Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.


Impact: Helps cover major event costs and accessibility needs
Visibility: Top recognition across digital promotions, event signage, and verbal acknowledgments

🥈 Gold Sponsor
$1,500

Gold Sponsors play a key role in ensuring a high-quality, inclusive experience for performers and attendees. This level provides meaningful visibility while directly supporting production and event logistics.


Impact: Supports sound, lighting, and program materials
Visibility: Logo placement on event promotions, signage, and social media recognition

🥉 Silver Sponsor
$750

Silver Sponsors support the behind-the-scenes details that make the event run smoothly and allow performers of all abilities to shine.


Impact: Offsets operational and material costs
Visibility: Recognition on event signage, website, and social media thank-you

💙 Community Sponsor
$350

Community Sponsors are a perfect fit for small businesses that want to show support for inclusion and community connection in a meaningful, accessible way.


Impact: Helps reduce overall event costs and keeps the event accessible
Visibility: Name listed on event signage and sponsor acknowledgments

🎟 Friends of the Show
$100

This level allows individuals, families, and small businesses to contribute to the success of the event and show their support for Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.


Impact: Supports general event expenses
Visibility: Optional name recognition in post-event thanks

