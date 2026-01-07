Everybody’s Got Talent — Community Talent Show for Disability Awareness Month

About this event
Attendance is free and open to everyone. Reserving a spot helps us plan seating, refreshments, and ensure a welcoming experience for all. Walk-ins are absolutely welcome — we’d just love to know you’re coming! Everyone is welcome — whether you RSVP or just stop by!
Can’t attend or want to show extra support? Your contribution helps make inclusive events like this possible.
As our highest-level partner, the Presenting Sponsor receives prominent visibility before, during, and after the event. This level is ideal for a business or organization that wants to make a strong statement about community leadership, inclusion, and support for Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.
Impact: Helps cover major event costs and accessibility needs
Visibility: Top recognition across digital promotions, event signage, and verbal acknowledgments
Gold Sponsors play a key role in ensuring a high-quality, inclusive experience for performers and attendees. This level provides meaningful visibility while directly supporting production and event logistics.
Impact: Supports sound, lighting, and program materials
Visibility: Logo placement on event promotions, signage, and social media recognition
Silver Sponsors support the behind-the-scenes details that make the event run smoothly and allow performers of all abilities to shine.
Impact: Offsets operational and material costs
Visibility: Recognition on event signage, website, and social media thank-you
Community Sponsors are a perfect fit for small businesses that want to show support for inclusion and community connection in a meaningful, accessible way.
Impact: Helps reduce overall event costs and keeps the event accessible
Visibility: Name listed on event signage and sponsor acknowledgments
This level allows individuals, families, and small businesses to contribute to the success of the event and show their support for Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.
Impact: Supports general event expenses
Visibility: Optional name recognition in post-event thanks
