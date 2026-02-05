Everything Belongs Lenten Book

Everything Belongs is one of the most popular and best-known books written by Richard Rohr. In this book he offers us the belief that we have no real access to who we really are except in God.



Only when we rest in God can we find the safety, the spaciousness, and the scary freedom to be who we are, all that we are, more than we are, and less than we are. Only when we live and see through God can “everything belong.”