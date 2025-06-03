Evolve & Unite Festival Sponsorships 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Perfect for individuals, small businesses, or community allies who want to contribute to the movement in a meaningful way.
You’ll receive:
-Your name listed on the festival website’s sponsor page
-A thank-you shout-out on our social media channels
Support the festival while gaining visibility in front of a conscious, heart-centered audience.
You’ll receive:
-Small logo placement on our website sponsor page
-Logo included in the printed event program
-Verbal recognition during both the opening and closing ceremonies
-A social media thank-you post featuring your name and logo
Ideal for small to mid-size businesses and organizations who want to show up and be seen at the event.
You’ll receive:
-Medium-sized logo on our website, event program, and on-site signage
-Booth space at the festival for the full weekend
-Two general admission staff passes
-Recognition on our social channels as a featured Community Partner
Ideal for small to mid-size businesses and organizations who want to show up and be seen at the event.
For those looking to deepen their alignment with our mission while gaining expanded exposure.
You’ll receive:
-Large logo with clickable link on our website
-Inclusion in festival press releases and media outreach
-Two VIP passes for the festival
-Logo placement on high-traffic signage areas (entryways, lounge zones, etc.)
-Recognition in our email newsletter + dedicated social media mention
Our premier level for companies and community leaders who want an immersive presence at the festival.
You’ll receive:
-Prominent logo placement on all promotional materials (digital & print)
-Four VIP passes + invitation to our exclusive networking event
-The opportunity to host a workshop or lead a featured session
-Inclusion in our media kits and interviews with partners (when applicable)
-Verbal recognition on the main stage throughout the weekend
This level is for legacy-minded leaders ready to invest in the future of healing and community.
You’ll receive:
Top-tier logo placement with banner positioning across all digital and print media
-Naming rights for a featured zone (e.g., The Breath & Sound Dome Sponsored by [Your Name])
-Eight VIP passes and backstage access for your team
-A main-stage speaking opportunity to share your mission with our audience
-Premium placement in all press and post-event media
-Custom activation opportunity (we’ll co-create it with you)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!