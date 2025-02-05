Evolve KidsCare's Bingo - Silent Auction

Own a piece of Orioles history with this baseball signed by star closer Félix Bautista (#78). A must-have for any O’s fan, this collectible is perfect for display or adding to your memorabilia collection. Don’t miss your chance to score big!
Own a piece of Orioles history with this baseball signed by star closer Félix Bautista (#78). A must-have for any O’s fan, this collectible is perfect for display or adding to your memorabilia collection. Don’t miss your chance to score big!
Add this signed photo of Washington Commanders kicker Joey Slye (#6) to your collection! A great piece for any football fan, this exclusive autograph is perfect for displaying your team pride. Photo is not framed.
Add this signed photo of Washington Commanders kicker Joey Slye (#6) to your collection! A great piece for any football fan, this exclusive autograph is perfect for displaying your team pride. Photo is not framed.
Tom Wilson Autographed Capitals Puck
$100
Starting bid
Score big with this officially signed hockey puck from Capitals star forward Tom Wilson! A must-have for any Caps fan, this collectible is perfect for display or adding to your hockey memorabilia collection. Don’t miss out on owning a piece of the game!
Score big with this officially signed hockey puck from Capitals star forward Tom Wilson! A must-have for any Caps fan, this collectible is perfect for display or adding to your hockey memorabilia collection. Don’t miss out on owning a piece of the game!
Nicklas Backstrom Autographed Capitals Puck
$100
Starting bid
Own a piece of Capitals history with this officially signed hockey puck from star center Nicklas Bäckström! A perfect collectible for any Caps fan, this autographed puck is a great addition to your hockey memorabilia. Don’t miss your chance to bid!
Own a piece of Capitals history with this officially signed hockey puck from star center Nicklas Bäckström! A perfect collectible for any Caps fan, this autographed puck is a great addition to your hockey memorabilia. Don’t miss your chance to bid!
Marley Shelton autographed and framed 11x14 Sandlot photo
$100
Starting bid
Step back into the nostalgia of The Sandlot with this 11x14 framed photo signed by Marley Shelton, who played lifeguard Wendy Peffercorn! A must-have for fans of the classic film, this collectible is perfect for display. Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of movie history!
Step back into the nostalgia of The Sandlot with this 11x14 framed photo signed by Marley Shelton, who played lifeguard Wendy Peffercorn! A must-have for fans of the classic film, this collectible is perfect for display. Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of movie history!
Jordan Westburg Autographed Oriole's Jersey 11
$150
Starting bid
Show off your Orioles pride with this officially signed jersey from rising star Jordan Westburg (#11)! A fantastic addition to any O’s fan’s collection, this autographed jersey is perfect for display or wearing to the ballpark. Don’t miss out on this exclusive piece of memorabilia!
Show off your Orioles pride with this officially signed jersey from rising star Jordan Westburg (#11)! A fantastic addition to any O’s fan’s collection, this autographed jersey is perfect for display or wearing to the ballpark. Don’t miss out on this exclusive piece of memorabilia!
Brian Robinson Jr Autographed Commanders Jersey 8
$150
Starting bid
Own a piece of Washington Commanders history with this officially signed jersey from standout running back Brian Robinson Jr. (#8)! A must-have for any fan, this autographed jersey is perfect for display or game-day pride. Don’t miss your chance to add it to your collection!
Own a piece of Washington Commanders history with this officially signed jersey from standout running back Brian Robinson Jr. (#8)! A must-have for any fan, this autographed jersey is perfect for display or game-day pride. Don’t miss your chance to add it to your collection!
Grayson Rodriguez autographed and framed 11x14 Orioles photo
$150
Starting bid
Add this stunning 11x14 framed photo signed by Orioles pitching sensation Grayson Rodriguez to your collection! Perfect for any O’s fan, this autographed piece is ideal for display and a great way to celebrate one of Baltimore’s rising stars. Don’t miss out!
Add this stunning 11x14 framed photo signed by Orioles pitching sensation Grayson Rodriguez to your collection! Perfect for any O’s fan, this autographed piece is ideal for display and a great way to celebrate one of Baltimore’s rising stars. Don’t miss out!
Gary Williams autographed and framed 16x20 UMD Terps photo
$150
Starting bid
Celebrate Maryland basketball history with this 2014 Hall of Fame 16x20 framed photo signed by legendary Terps coach Gary Williams! A must-have for any UMD fan, this autographed piece is perfect for display and honoring the coach who led the Terps to a national championship. Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of Terps history!
Celebrate Maryland basketball history with this 2014 Hall of Fame 16x20 framed photo signed by legendary Terps coach Gary Williams! A must-have for any UMD fan, this autographed piece is perfect for display and honoring the coach who led the Terps to a national championship. Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of Terps history!
Joe Flacko Autographed and framed 11x14 Ravens photo
$150
Starting bid
Celebrate the legendary Joe Flacco with this 11x14 framed photo signed by the Super Bowl-winning quarterback! A must-have for any Ravens fan, this autographed piece is perfect for display and honoring Flacco’s iconic moments on the field. Don’t miss out on this collectible!
Celebrate the legendary Joe Flacco with this 11x14 framed photo signed by the Super Bowl-winning quarterback! A must-have for any Ravens fan, this autographed piece is perfect for display and honoring Flacco’s iconic moments on the field. Don’t miss out on this collectible!
Chris Cooley autographed and framed 11x14 Redskins photo
$175
Starting bid
Own a piece of Washington football history with this 11x14 framed photo signed by former Redskins tight end Chris Cooley! A perfect collectible for any fan, this autographed piece celebrates Cooley's unforgettable career. Don’t miss your chance to display this iconic moment!
Own a piece of Washington football history with this 11x14 framed photo signed by former Redskins tight end Chris Cooley! A perfect collectible for any fan, this autographed piece celebrates Cooley's unforgettable career. Don’t miss your chance to display this iconic moment!
Zay Flowers autographed and framed 16x20 Ravens photo
$200
Starting bid
Celebrate the rising star of the Ravens with this 16x20 framed photo signed by wide receiver Zay Flowers! A must-have for any Baltimore fan, this autographed piece is perfect for display and showcasing one of the team's newest playmakers. Don’t miss out on this exclusive collectible!
Celebrate the rising star of the Ravens with this 16x20 framed photo signed by wide receiver Zay Flowers! A must-have for any Baltimore fan, this autographed piece is perfect for display and showcasing one of the team's newest playmakers. Don’t miss out on this exclusive collectible!
Chevy Chase autographed and framed 11x17 CaddyShack photo
$200
Starting bid
Relive the classic comedy with this 11x17 framed photo signed by Chevy Chase, starring as Ty Webb in Caddyshack! A must-have for fans of this iconic film, this autographed piece is perfect for display. Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of comedy history!
Relive the classic comedy with this 11x17 framed photo signed by Chevy Chase, starring as Ty Webb in Caddyshack! A must-have for fans of this iconic film, this autographed piece is perfect for display. Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of comedy history!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!