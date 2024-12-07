Evolving in Education's Silent Auction

2 night stay in the prestigious Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa Presidential Suite, including: Dinner for two at the 360 Grille
Breakfast for two at Swampers
$200 Spa Credit from Marriott Shoals Spa
Fish Market Birmingham Gift Card
$125
Starting bid
Two $100 Gift Cards to The FIshmarket Birmingham; Southside.
Locally Designed and Inspired Bar Necklace
$85
Starting bid
Locally Designed and Inspired Bar Necklace by Medford Jewlers: A Perfect Way to Express Your Individuality or give a truly unique Personalized Gift.
Design Options Include, but Not Limited To:
- your or someone else's heart rhythm (captured in store)
- voice soundwave
- handwriting
Kendra Scott Sterling Silver and 18K Gold Vermeil Earrings
$35
Starting bid
$250 Costco Giftcard
$200
Starting bid
YMCA Family Membership
$80
Starting bid
3 Month YMCA Family Membership: No joining fee.
U.S. Space and Rocket Center (4) Tickets
$75
Starting bid
At the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, everyone can be an astronaut for the day!
Diamond and Platinum RIng
$400
Starting bid
Ring open at back, perfect for customization/resizing!
Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt Voucher (10 Player)
$75
Starting bid
Exciting Adventure Awaits! Bid on Exclusive Let's Roam Experiences
🌟 10-Player Scavenger Hunt Voucher
Ideal for team-building, birthday parties, or group adventures! Explore, solve puzzles, and discover hidden gems together. Each voucher is valued at $129.90—a chance to bond while having a blast!
Bring fun, exploration, and connection into your life with these incredible Let's Roam vouchers, generously donated for our silent auction! Perfect for families, friends, or couples looking to make unforgettable memories.
Date Night Experience Scavenger Hunt (2 Player)
$20
Starting bid
💑 Date Night Experience Voucher
A romantic, interactive adventure for two! Rediscover your city and your connection with this unique date night, valued at $39.96.
Bid now and make every moment an adventure while supporting a great cause! Don't miss out—these experiences make amazing gifts or personal treats!
