Hosted by

Evolving in Education

About this event

Sales closed

Evolving in Education's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Shipping or local pickup available

Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa Luxury Package item
Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa Luxury Package item
Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa Luxury Package
$2,000

Starting bid

2 night stay in the prestigious Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa Presidential Suite, including: Dinner for two at the 360 Grille Breakfast for two at Swampers $200 Spa Credit from Marriott Shoals Spa
Fish Market Birmingham Gift Card item
Fish Market Birmingham Gift Card
$125

Starting bid

Two $100 Gift Cards to The FIshmarket Birmingham; Southside.
Locally Designed and Inspired Bar Necklace item
Locally Designed and Inspired Bar Necklace
$85

Starting bid

Locally Designed and Inspired Bar Necklace by Medford Jewlers: A Perfect Way to Express Your Individuality or give a truly unique Personalized Gift. Design Options Include, but Not Limited To: - your or someone else's heart rhythm (captured in store) - voice soundwave - handwriting
Kendra Scott Sterling Silver and 18K Gold Vermeil Earrings item
Kendra Scott Sterling Silver and 18K Gold Vermeil Earrings
$35

Starting bid

$250 Costco Giftcard item
$250 Costco Giftcard
$200

Starting bid

YMCA Family Membership item
YMCA Family Membership
$80

Starting bid

3 Month YMCA Family Membership: No joining fee.
U.S. Space and Rocket Center (4) Tickets item
U.S. Space and Rocket Center (4) Tickets
$75

Starting bid

At the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, everyone can be an astronaut for the day!
Diamond and Platinum RIng item
Diamond and Platinum RIng
$400

Starting bid

Ring open at back, perfect for customization/resizing!
Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt Voucher (10 Player) item
Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt Voucher (10 Player) item
Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt Voucher (10 Player) item
Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt Voucher (10 Player)
$75

Starting bid

Exciting Adventure Awaits! Bid on Exclusive Let's Roam Experiences 🌟 10-Player Scavenger Hunt Voucher Ideal for team-building, birthday parties, or group adventures! Explore, solve puzzles, and discover hidden gems together. Each voucher is valued at $129.90—a chance to bond while having a blast! Bring fun, exploration, and connection into your life with these incredible Let's Roam vouchers, generously donated for our silent auction! Perfect for families, friends, or couples looking to make unforgettable memories.
Date Night Experience Scavenger Hunt (2 Player) item
Date Night Experience Scavenger Hunt (2 Player)
$20

Starting bid

💑 Date Night Experience Voucher A romantic, interactive adventure for two! Rediscover your city and your connection with this unique date night, valued at $39.96. Bid now and make every moment an adventure while supporting a great cause! Don't miss out—these experiences make amazing gifts or personal treats!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!