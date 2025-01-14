Evansville Wartime Museum Memberships

Offered by
Valid for one year
• Free admission for one during regular opening hours • Advance notice of upcoming events • Special event discounts
• Free admission for 2 adults and 2 kids during regular opening hours • Advance notice of upcoming events • Special event discounts
• All benefits of Family membership PLUS • NARM membership to over 1,000 participating museums in North America • One copy of “Workhorse of the Waves & Evansville’s War Machine,” a limited edition Courier & Press hardcover book ($99 retail) • EWM Lapel Pin • EWM Challenge Coin • 10% Discount on Gift Shop purchases • Invitation to Members only events
• All benefits of Premium Family membership PLUS • Two guest passes for one time use • $1 Discount for additional guest passes • Public recognition of membership
• All benefits of Support membership PLUS • 15% Discount on Gift Shop purchases • Two additional guest passes for one time use (total 4) • Complimentary Caregiver pass • Invitation to pre-event receptions
• All benefits of Enthusiast membership PLUS • 20% Discount on Gift Shop purchases • Two additional guest passes for one time use (total 6) • Photograph with EWM Celebrity • Personal Museum tour and meal hosted by EWM’s Board Chair or an EWM Director
