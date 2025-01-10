Environmental & Water Resources Institute, Sacramento Chapter
EWRI Chapter Meeting | 2025 Q1
715 P St
Sacramento, CA 95814, USA
General - In Person
$15
Please select if you plan to attend in person. It will help us plan for refreshments.
Please select if you plan to attend in person. It will help us plan for refreshments.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
General - Virtual
$15
Please select if you plan to attend virtually.
Please select if you plan to attend virtually.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Student - In Person
free
Please select if you are a current student and plan to attend in person.
Please select if you are a current student and plan to attend in person.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Student - Virtual
free
Please select if you are a current student and plan to attend virtually.
Please select if you are a current student and plan to attend virtually.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout