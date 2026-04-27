EX on The Green: Sunday At The Range Golf Class

About this event
Learn the basics
We are starting with Sunday golf classes led by an experienced golf coach. These sessions will teach you the fundamentals of the game — grip, stance, swing, putting, course etiquette, and golf terminology — in a supportive, encouraging environment. Whether you have never held a club or you are looking to sharpen your skills, these classes are designed to build your foundation and your confidence.
The official golf clinic — a hands-on experience at a golf course right here in Katy, Texas. The golf clinic is $150.00 per golfer, which includes a session with a PGA coach, an opportunity to network with fellow golfers over light bites and cocktails, and a chance to experience the ambiance of the golf course before the big day. This is where you will put your training to work on a real course, with your coach guiding you through live play, course strategy, and game-day preparation. The clinic will give you the feel of the fairway, the green, and the competition atmosphere before tournament day arrives.
Prize:
1st Prize: three Private Golf Lessons
2nd: A Golf Putter
3rd Prize: Golf Gift Basket (balls, tees, towel, water bottle)
Prize:
1st Prize: three Private Golf Lessons
2nd: A Golf Putter
3rd Prize: Golf Gift Basket (balls, tees, towel, water bottle)
$
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