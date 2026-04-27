EX on The Green: Sunday At The Range Golf Class

The official golf clinic — a hands-on experience at a golf course right here in Katy, Texas. The golf clinic is $150.00 per golfer, which includes a session with a PGA coach, an opportunity to network with fellow golfers over light bites and cocktails, and a chance to experience the ambiance of the golf course before the big day. This is where you will put your training to work on a real course, with your coach guiding you through live play, course strategy, and game-day preparation. The clinic will give you the feel of the fairway, the green, and the competition atmosphere before tournament day arrives.