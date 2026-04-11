Acorn To Excellence Foundation

Hosted by

Acorn To Excellence Foundation

About this event

EX on The Green: Tee Off Sunday

3703 Barker Cypress Rd

Houston, TX 77084, USA

General Admission
$40

Learn the basics
 Connect with professionals and community members
 Build your team
 Support scholarships, programs, and projects that uplift our community

Raffle (1) Ticket
$10

Prize:

1st Prize: three Private Golf Lessons

2nd: A Golf Putter

3rd Prize: Golf Gift Basket (balls, tees, towel, water bottle)

Raffle (3) Tickets
$20

Prize:

1st Prize: three Private Golf Lessons

2nd: A Golf Putter

3rd Prize: Golf Gift Basket (balls, tees, towel, water bottle)

Add a donation for Acorn To Excellence Foundation

$

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