EX on The Green: Tee Off Sunday

About this event
Learn the basics
Connect with professionals and community members
Build your team
Support scholarships, programs, and projects that uplift our community
Prize:
1st Prize: three Private Golf Lessons
2nd: A Golf Putter
3rd Prize: Golf Gift Basket (balls, tees, towel, water bottle)
Prize:
1st Prize: three Private Golf Lessons
2nd: A Golf Putter
3rd Prize: Golf Gift Basket (balls, tees, towel, water bottle)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!