EXAMPLE BID

An eat and sleep package at Zehnders Splash Village Hotel &
Waterpark that includes one night for four (4) in the Dragonfly
Room, four (4) passes to Splash Village Waterpark, four (4)
Zehnders family style chicken dinners, and four (4) breakfast
buffets at Elf Hollow Café. {This package is valid the January 8, 2026}
An eat and sleep package at Zehnders Splash Village Hotel &
Waterpark that includes one night for four (4) in the Dragonfly
Room, four (4) passes to Splash Village Waterpark, four (4)
Zehnders family style chicken dinners, and four (4) breakfast
buffets at Elf Hollow Café. {This package is valid the January 8, 2026}
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!