📊 Excel 103: Charts & Pivot Tables

This reduced ticket cost is for ERCCC Partners only! Partnership will be verified. During this interactive session, you’ll learn how to:

✅ Create and format professional charts to communicate information clearly

✅ Build and customize Pivot Tables to summarize and analyze large datasets

✅ Use filters, sorting, and calculations to uncover trends and patterns

🧠 Why Pivot Tables?

Pivot Tables allow you to summarize, analyze, and explore large datasets without altering the original spreadsheet. They make it easy to calculate totals, averages, and spot key insights—turning raw data into meaningful information fast.

💻 IMPORTANT:

Participants must bring a laptop with Microsoft Excel installed. Some prior experience with Excel is recommended.

Feel free to bring your own data if you’d like help visualizing it during the workshop!