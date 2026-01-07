Excellence Festival 2026

Do you want your business name and information featured on a table during brunch?

Purchase a Business Shout-Out and put your business in front of hundreds of attendees. You do not need to attend the event to participate in this opportunity.

Any business may purchase a Business Shout-Out as a way to show support for Rebound, Inc.

Your business name, logo, and a QR code linking directly to your website will be incorporated into the centerpiece for one table during the brunch and community celebration.

Throughout the program, attendees will be encouraged to explore and support our featured businesses by visiting the table displays. These centerpieces will remain in place for the duration of the event.