Hosted by

Rebound Inc

About this event

Excellence Festival 2026

774 Snelling Ave N

St Paul, MN 55104, USA

Hip Hop Brunch: Battle of the DJs
Free

Saturday April 18, 2026

General Admission

Business Shout Out!
$200

Do you want your business name and information featured on a table during brunch?
Purchase a Business Shout-Out and put your business in front of hundreds of attendees. You do not need to attend the event to participate in this opportunity.

Any business may purchase a Business Shout-Out as a way to show support for Rebound, Inc.

Your business name, logo, and a QR code linking directly to your website will be incorporated into the centerpiece for one table during the brunch and community celebration.

Throughout the program, attendees will be encouraged to explore and support our featured businesses by visiting the table displays. These centerpieces will remain in place for the duration of the event.

Changing the narrative youth symposium
$75

Monday April 20th 2026

STUDENT Changing the narrative youth symposium
$50

This is for students, please have your student ID upon arrival

Add a donation for Rebound Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!