Excellence Tees Spring 2026

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Youth X-Small
Youth X-Small
Youth X-Small
Youth Small
Youth Small
Youth Small
Youth Medium
Youth Medium
Youth Medium
Youth Large
Youth Large
Youth Large
Adult Small
Adult Small
Adult Small
Adult Medium
Adult Medium
Adult Medium
Adult Large
Adult Large
Adult Large
Adult X-Large
Adult X-Large
Adult X-Large
Adult XX-Large
Adult XX-Large
Adult XX-Large
Adult 3XLarge
Adult 3XLarge
Adult 3XLarge
Adult 4XLarge
Adult 4XLarge
Adult 4XLarge
Custom Trojan Shoe Charm
Custom Trojan Mascot Shoe Charm
Custom Double-Sided Trojan Mascot Keychain
3” x 3” round sticker
Trojan sticker is 3” x 2.5”
Trojan Mascot sticker is 2.36” x 3”
$
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