Green Sea Floyds Elementary PTO

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Green Sea Floyds Elementary PTO

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Excellence Tees Spring 2026

Excellence Gold (Yellow) - Youth X-Small item
Excellence Gold (Yellow) - Youth X-Small
$20

Youth X-Small

Excellence White - Youth X-Small item
Excellence White - Youth X-Small
$20

Youth X-Small

Excellence Black - Youth X-Small item
Excellence Black - Youth X-Small
$20

Youth X-Small

Excellence Gold (Yellow) - Youth Small item
Excellence Gold (Yellow) - Youth Small
$20

Youth Small

Excellence White - Youth Small item
Excellence White - Youth Small
$20

Youth Small

Excellence Black - Youth Small item
Excellence Black - Youth Small
$20

Youth Small

Excellence Gold (Yellow) - Youth Medium item
Excellence Gold (Yellow) - Youth Medium
$20

Youth Medium

Excellence White - Youth Medium item
Excellence White - Youth Medium
$20

Youth Medium

Excellence Black - Youth Medium item
Excellence Black - Youth Medium
$20

Youth Medium

Excellence Gold (Yellow) - Youth Large item
Excellence Gold (Yellow) - Youth Large
$20

Youth Large

Excellence White - Youth Large item
Excellence White - Youth Large
$20

Youth Large

Excellence Black - Youth Large item
Excellence Black - Youth Large
$20

Youth Large

Excellence Gold (Yellow) - Adult Small item
Excellence Gold (Yellow) - Adult Small
$20

Adult Small

Excellence White - Adult Small item
Excellence White - Adult Small
$20

Adult Small

Excellence Black - Adult Small item
Excellence Black - Adult Small
$20

Adult Small

Excellence Gold (Yellow) - Adult Medium item
Excellence Gold (Yellow) - Adult Medium
$20

Adult Medium

Excellence White - Adult Medium item
Excellence White - Adult Medium
$20

Adult Medium

Excellence Black - Adult Medium item
Excellence Black - Adult Medium
$20

Adult Medium

Excellence Gold (Yellow) - Adult Large item
Excellence Gold (Yellow) - Adult Large
$20

Adult Large

Excellence White - Adult Large item
Excellence White - Adult Large
$20

Adult Large

Excellence Black - Adult Large item
Excellence Black - Adult Large
$20

Adult Large

Excellence Gold (Yellow) - Adult X-Large item
Excellence Gold (Yellow) - Adult X-Large
$20

Adult X-Large

Excellence White - Adult X-Large item
Excellence White - Adult X-Large
$20

Adult X-Large

Excellence Black - Adult X-Large item
Excellence Black - Adult X-Large
$20

Adult X-Large

Excellence Gold (Yellow) - Adult XX-Large item
Excellence Gold (Yellow) - Adult XX-Large
$23

Adult XX-Large

Excellence White - Adult XX-Large item
Excellence White - Adult XX-Large
$23

Adult XX-Large

Excellence Black - Adult XX-Large item
Excellence Black - Adult XX-Large
$23

Adult XX-Large

Excellence Gold (Yellow) - Adult 3XLarge item
Excellence Gold (Yellow) - Adult 3XLarge
$23

Adult 3XLarge

Excellence White - Adult 3XLarge item
Excellence White - Adult 3XLarge
$23

Adult 3XLarge

Excellence Black - Adult 3XLarge item
Excellence Black - Adult 3XLarge
$23

Adult 3XLarge

Excellence Gold (Yellow) - Adult 4XLarge item
Excellence Gold (Yellow) - Adult 4XLarge
$23

Adult 4XLarge

Excellence White - Adult 4XLarge item
Excellence White - Adult 4XLarge
$23

Adult 4XLarge

Excellence Black - Adult 4XLarge item
Excellence Black - Adult 4XLarge
$23

Adult 4XLarge

Trojan Shoe Charm item
Trojan Shoe Charm
$3

Custom Trojan Shoe Charm

Trojan Mascot Shoe Charm item
Trojan Mascot Shoe Charm
$3

Custom Trojan Mascot Shoe Charm

Double-Sided Trojan Mascot Keychain item
Double-Sided Trojan Mascot Keychain
$3

Custom Double-Sided Trojan Mascot Keychain

Trojan Sword and Shield Sticker item
Trojan Sword and Shield Sticker
$2

3” x 3” round sticker

Trojan Sticker item
Trojan Sticker
$2

Trojan sticker is 3” x 2.5”

Trojan Mascot Sticker item
Trojan Mascot Sticker
$2

Trojan Mascot sticker is 2.36” x 3”

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