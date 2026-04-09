Exchange Club Membership Quarterly Dues (Individual, two-members, 3-members)
Individual Quarterly Membership Dues
$36
Quarterly dues are $36.00 a person. You select this and then identify how many quarterly payments you want to pay for. Please - do not pay past June 30th of our fiscal year.
Quarterly dues are $36.00 a person. You select this and then identify how many quarterly payments you want to pay for. Please - do not pay past June 30th of our fiscal year.
Two-member family Quarterly Membership Dues
$72
Quarterly dues are $72.00 for a two-member family. You select this and then identify how many quarterly payments you want to pay for. Please - do not pay past June 30th of our fiscal year.
Quarterly dues are $72.00 for a two-member family. You select this and then identify how many quarterly payments you want to pay for. Please - do not pay past June 30th of our fiscal year.
3-member family Quarterly Membership Dues
$108
Quarterly dues are $108.00 for a 3-member family. You select this and then identify how many quarterly payments you want to pay for. Please - do not pay past June 30th of our fiscal year.
Quarterly dues are $108.00 for a 3-member family. You select this and then identify how many quarterly payments you want to pay for. Please - do not pay past June 30th of our fiscal year.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!