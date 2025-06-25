Hosted by

Exchange Club of Gloucester-Mathews

About this event

Sales closed

Exchange Club of Gloucester-Mathews's Silent Auction

Heron Painting item
Heron Painting
$50

Starting bid

Grey Heron on the ocean front. Painted by Linda Deptola from Painting by LMD

Northern Lights item
Northern Lights
$70

Starting bid

Painting of a mountain scene with the northern lights in the background.

Size 18x24

Painted by Chuck Dickerson

Seagull item
Seagull
$70

Starting bid

Seagull on post in the Ocean.

Size 16x20

Painted by Chuck Dickerson

Ship on Ocean item
Ship on Ocean
$70

Starting bid

Sail boat on the ocean.

Size 18x24

Painted by Chuck Dickerson

Dolphins item
Dolphins
$70

Starting bid

Two Dolphins swimming. Size 16x20

Painted by Chuck Dickerson

Heron Sunset item
Heron Sunset
$70

Starting bid

Heron on Oceanfront during sunset. Size 16x20

Painted by Chuck Dickerson

Lighthouse item
Lighthouse
$70

Starting bid

Lighthouse.

Size 16x20

Painted by Chuck Dickerson

Jelly Fish item
Jelly Fish
$70

Starting bid

Jelly Fish

Size 16x20

Painted by Chuck Dickerson

Waterfall item
Waterfall
$70

Starting bid

Waterfall

Size 18x24

Painted by Chuck Dickerson

Whitetail item
Whitetail
$70

Starting bid

Whitetail Deer

Size 18x24

Painted by Chuck Dickerson

Sea Turtle item
Sea Turtle
$70

Starting bid

Sea Turtle

Size 18x24

Painted by Chuck Dickerson

Beach front item
Beach front
$30

Starting bid

11x14 painted by Linda deptola

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!