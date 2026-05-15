Exchange4 Creativity

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Exchange4 Creativity

About this event

Exchange4 Creativity Fundraising Gala

Vehicle Vault / Car Museum https://www.vehiclevaultco.com

18301 Lincoln Meadows Parkway, Parker, CO

General Admission
$100

Join Exchange4 Creativity for an inspiring night of purpose and community impact. Includes food, drinks, music, bucket auction and Vehicle Vault Museum access. Cocktail attire/ Creative Gala Night Encouraged (be you!).

Couple Ticket
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Join Exchange4 Creativity for an inspiring night of purpose and community impact. Includes food, drinks, music, bucket auction and Vehicle Vault Museum access. Cocktail attire/ Creative Gala Night Encouraged (be you!).


Sponsor Table (9 Guest)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 9 tickets

Join Exchange4 Creativity for an inspiring night of purpose and community impact. Includes food, drinks, music, bucket auction and Vehicle Vault Museum access. Cocktail attire/ Creative Gala Night Encouraged (be you!).

Add a donation for Exchange4 Creativity

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