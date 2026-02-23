Exclusive 25th Anniversary Celebration Sponsors

Hosted by
Door Prize Item Sponsor
Door Prize item signage
Featured in event slideshow
VIP reception access at Anniversary Party
Listed in the event program
Group Social Media Recognition
1 25th Anniversary Celebration Door Prize Ticket
Sponsors for 25th Anniversary Celebration Game Tables
Sponsor a specific game station at the party
Signage at the game station
Featured in event slideshow
VIP reception access at Anniversary Party
Social Media Recognition
1 25th Anniversary Celebration Door Prize Tickets
Exclusive sponsor for 25th Anniversary Celebration Door Prize Mystery Hunt
Door Prize Sponsor
Door Prize table signage
Featured in event slideshow
VIP reception access at Anniversary Party
Listed in the event program
Social Media Recognition
2 25th Anniversary Celebration Door Prize Tickets
Sponsors for 25th Anniversary Celebration Bar
Beverage Sponsor
Bar Sponsor signage
Custom cocktail to be named by you
Opportunity to give a toast at the event
Featured in event slideshow
VIP reception access at Anniversary Party
Listed in the event program
Social Media Recognition
1 25th Anniversary Celebration Door Prize Tickets
Exclusive sponsor for 25th Anniversary Celebration Silver Scholars Shop
Scholar Shop Sponsor
Scholar Shop Sponsor signage
Exclusive sponsor item available in the shop
Featured in event slideshow
VIP reception access at Anniversary Party
Listed in event program
Social Media Recognition
1 25th Anniversary Celebration Door Prize Tickets
Exclusive sponsor for the student voices collection
Legacy Sponsor
Legacy Sponsor Signage at Student Voices Table
Featured in the student voices collection
Signed copy of the student voices collection
Recognition in event presentation
Featured in event slideshow
VIP reception access at Anniversary Party
Listed in event program
Featured newsletter announcement
Social Media Recognition
1 25th Anniversary Celebration Door Prize Tickets
