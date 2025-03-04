Ladies In Film & Television

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Ladies In Film & Television

About this event

Exclusive Advance Screening Invitation! 🎬✨

5321 E Mockingbird Ln #230

Dallas, TX 75206, USA

Members Ticket
Free
RATED: PG-13 Synopsis: Inspired by the true story of a disillusioned Englishman who went to work in a school in Argentina in 1976. Expecting an easy ride, Tom discovers a divided nation and a class of unteachable students. However, after he rescues a penguin from an oil-slicked beach, his life is turned upside-down.

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