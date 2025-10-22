Exclusive Jews for Judaism Event - Miami

Shilo's - 8939 W Pico Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90035, USA

Cocktail Reception
$125

Cocktail reception with fine drinks, sushi, hors d’oeuvres, and book signing. ($125 per person - percentage to Zeffy platform optional)

Cocktail Reception + Dinner
$250

Enjoy the cocktail reception and then continue with an intimate dinner with Rabbis Bentzion and Zalman Kravitz. Savor a preselected, chef-curated menu that blends creativity, flavor, and elegance in every course. ($250 per person - percentage to Zeffy platform optional)

Add a donation for Jews For Judaism International Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!