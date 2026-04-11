Laurel Elementary PTA

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Laurel Elementary PTA

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Exclusive Pixar Tour for 8!

Pixar Tour item
Pixar Tour
$250

Starting bid

Exclusive tour for 8 of Pixar Animation Studios in Emeryville, CA.


From Toy Story to Hoppers, Pixar Animation Studio has created some of the world's most beloved animated movies. Enjoy a rare experience with your family and friends for a behind-the-scenes tour of Pixar Animation Studios, where Pixar films are created. You and your guests will enjoy a tour of the Pixar campus, which will include a wealth of information about the studio's history and movie-making process.


David Lally, Emmy-winning Pixar Producer, will be hosting the tour.


Fair Market Value: Priceless

Restrictions: The tour certificate will expire on October 18, 2026. It must occur on a mutually-agreed date.

Thanks: David Lally and Pixar Animation Studios for your generous donation!

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