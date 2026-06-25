Rooted in Purpose and Growing Opportunities - Silent Auction

💜 AJoyUs Wellness:

The Ultimate Magnesium Self-Care Experience

Relax. Restore. Replenish.

Escape the stress of everyday life with this luxurious wellness collection from AJoyUs Wellness, thoughtfully curated to nourish your body and calm your mind.

Centered around the healing benefits of magnesium, this premium gift basket features handcrafted, small-batch products designed to promote relaxation, soothe tired muscles, hydrate your skin, and create a spa-like experience in the comfort of your own home.





This beautiful collection includes:

🌿 Full-Size Magnesium Body Butter (Peppermint, Lavender & Arnica)

🛁 Mineral Bath Salts infused with magnesium, lavender, chamomile, and rose petals

🧼 Shea Butter & Colloidal Oat Honey Soaps

🧽 Natural Sisal Soap Sack & Foot Exfoliator

🧦 Cozy spa socks

💧 Reusable hydration bottle

🛍️ Additional wellness accessories to complete your self-care ritual

Whether you're winding down after a long day, recovering from a workout, or simply carving out time for yourself, this thoughtfully assembled collection transforms an ordinary evening into a restorative wellness retreat.





Because the best investment you can make is in your own well-being.





✨ Bid generously and bring home the gift of relaxation, restoration, and joyful self-care.

Generously donated by AJoyUs Wellness in support of GLM House Inc.'s "Rooted in Purpose & Growing Opportunities" Gala.