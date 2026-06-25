Rooted in Purpose and Growing Opportunities - Silent Auction

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💆♀️ Relax, Restore & Rejuvenate Treat yourself or someone special to the gift of wellness with this beautiful spa-inspired gift basket, generously donated by Taylor and the team at Advanced Massage & Wellness Center. Valued at $210, this thoughtfully curated package includes wellness-inspired gifts and a special massage gift certificate to help you begin your journey toward relaxation and self-care. Located on 6280 Jackson Drive in San Diego, Advanced Massage & Wellness Center has been serving the community since 2006 and is known for its personalized care, therapeutic massage, pain relief, and commitment to helping every client feel their best. Their philosophy is simple: "The Client Comes First." Whether you're looking to unwind, ease tension, or simply indulge in a little well-deserved self-care, this package is the perfect opportunity. Bid generously... because everyone deserves a little time to relax, recharge, and feel their very best. Generously donated by Taylor and Advanced Massage & Wellness Center in support of GLM House Inc.'s "Rooted in Purpose & Growing Opportunities" Gala.
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💜 AJoyUs Wellness:
The Ultimate Magnesium Self-Care Experience
Relax. Restore. Replenish.
Escape the stress of everyday life with this luxurious wellness collection from AJoyUs Wellness, thoughtfully curated to nourish your body and calm your mind.
Centered around the healing benefits of magnesium, this premium gift basket features handcrafted, small-batch products designed to promote relaxation, soothe tired muscles, hydrate your skin, and create a spa-like experience in the comfort of your own home.
This beautiful collection includes:
Whether you're winding down after a long day, recovering from a workout, or simply carving out time for yourself, this thoughtfully assembled collection transforms an ordinary evening into a restorative wellness retreat.
Because the best investment you can make is in your own well-being.
✨ Bid generously and bring home the gift of relaxation, restoration, and joyful self-care.
Generously donated by AJoyUs Wellness in support of GLM House Inc.'s "Rooted in Purpose & Growing Opportunities" Gala.
Starting bid
Raise a Glass to an Unforgettable Experience!
Gather up to 20 friends, family members, or colleagues for an exclusive private wine class hosted by Total Wine & More. Led by one of their knowledgeable wine experts, you'll explore a curated selection of exceptional wines while learning tasting techniques, food pairings, and the unique stories behind each bottle.
Whether you're a seasoned wine enthusiast or simply enjoy discovering something new, this experience promises an evening of laughter, learning, and lasting memories.
✨ Perfect for:
Bid today and uncork an evening you'll never forget!
Generously donated by Total Wine & More in support of GLM House Inc.'s "Rooted in Purpose & Growing Opportunities" Gala.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!