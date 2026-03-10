ACHE of Eastern PA

Hosted by

ACHE of Eastern PA

About this event

The CSuite Mandate: Driving Enterprise Change to Achieve the Quintuple Aim

901 Willow Ln

Macungie, PA 18062, USA

Bring a Friend!
$115

ACHE Members: bring a friend/colleague who has never joined us before with you on 6/3, and you each receive a discount on your ticket!

(OPTIONAL) Donation for Members Facing Hardship
Pay what you can

In addition to your ticket purchase, add an optional contribution of any denomination to your order, to help us create a fund supporting event attendance for members currently facing hardship.

ACHE Member - early bird!
$50

ACHE Members - take advantage of our early bird rate before our member rate increases to $65!

ACHE Student Member
$25

ACHE student member rate

ACHE Member - In-Transition
$30

ACHE Member - In-Transition Rate

ACHE Member - Retired
$30

ACHE Member - Retired Rate

Non-ACHE Member
$85

Non-ACHE member rate

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!