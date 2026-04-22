Exeter Lions Club

Offered by

Exeter Lions Club

Exeter Lions Brewfest Shop

XXX Brewfest Unisex Shirt item
XXX Brewfest Unisex Shirt item
XXX Brewfest Unisex Shirt item
XXX Brewfest Unisex Shirt
$25

XXX Brewfest Men's Shirt - only available for pickup at the Brewfest swag booth on 5/2/26!

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XXX Brewfest Hat item
XXX Brewfest Hat
$25

XXX Brewfest Hat - only available for pickup at the Brewfest swag booth on 5/2/26! Various styles / sizes available!

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Brewfest Lifeguard Sun Hat item
Brewfest Lifeguard Sun Hat
$44

XXX Brewfest Lifeguard Sun Hat - only available for pickup at the Brewfest swag booth on 5/2/26!

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WE WANT BEER Sign item
WE WANT BEER Sign
$40

Celebrate 30 years of Brewfesting with our authentic replica Prohibition-era "WE WANT BEER" signs. You'll be the hit of the party!!

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