Exeter Lions Brewfest Shop

XXX Brewfest Men's Shirt - only available for pickup at the Brewfest swag booth on 5/2/26!
XXX Brewfest Hat - only available for pickup at the Brewfest swag booth on 5/2/26! Various styles / sizes available!
XXX Brewfest Lifeguard Sun Hat - only available for pickup at the Brewfest swag booth on 5/2/26!
Celebrate 30 years of Brewfesting with our authentic replica Prohibition-era "WE WANT BEER" signs. You'll be the hit of the party!!
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