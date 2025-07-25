Exhibit Space and Sponsorship

Logo on all social media and email conference communications ● 4 Exhibitor passes (includes all sessions, meals and receptions.) ● Full page advertisement bag inserts (your company supplies materials) ● Premium display space with one 6’ table ● Table location of your choosing ● Acknowledgement in our program, and logo on conference webpages ● Company publicly thanked at the event ● Includes 2026 HCU Network America Network Affiliate Status
Premium display space with one 6’ table ● Table location of your choosing ● 3 Exhibitor passes (includes all sessions and meals, only Friday reception) ● Half-page advertisement bag inserts (your company supplies materials) ● Acknowledgement in our program, and logo on conference webpages ● Company publicly thanked at the event ● Includes 2026 HCU Network America Network Affiliate Status
● Premium display space with one 6’ table ● 2 Exhibitor passes (includes all sessions and meals, only Friday reception) ● Quarter-page advertisement bag inserts (your company supplies materials) ● Acknowledgement in our program, and logo on conference webpages ● Company publicly thanked at the event ● Includes 2026 HCU Network America Network Affiliate Status
Premium display space with one 6’ table ● 1 Exhibitor pass (includes all sessions and meals, only Friday reception) ● Acknowledgement in our program, and logo on conference webpages ● Company publicly thanked at the event ● Includes 2026 HCU Network America Network Affiliate Status
Acknowledgement in our program, and logo on conference webpages ● Company publicly thanked at the event ● Ability to send things to be given away
Bronze sponsor benefits ● Limited exhibitor space available
Limited availability (1) We always collect more than we can carry around. Help lighten the load by offering everyone a reusable bag with your logo on it! Sponsor will automatically be included on vendor passport.
Limited availability (6) We believe the conference experience benefits patients and siblings of all ages. Our KidZone program allows us to provide fun & engaging activities, education, and connection with younger patients and their siblings, while allowing their caregivers to attend and fully immerse themselves in conference sessions. Sponsor will automatically be included on vendor passport. Sponsoring companies will have the opportunity to collaborate on an activity (promotion of products is prohibited).
Limited availability (2) Help build a stronger, more educated community by providing travel support for attendees to get to/from the conference. This also means an increase in exhibit hall attendees! For each $2,000 contribution you will receive the ability to add a company provided bag insert. Sponsor will automatically be included on vendor passport.
Limited availability (5) As a 2026 meal sponsor, you’ll gain critical faceto-face exposure with attendees in your target market. You’ll be given 5 minutes to address conference goers during a meal break (share a short story about your company’s history, products and services, or highlights of serving the homocystinuria's community). Sponsor will automatically be included on vendor passport.
Limited availability (1) Our reception is a time to celebrate our community. We will be formalizing this event and awarding a member of our community the HCU Champion Award for advocacy, along with our HCU Hero Award for a clinician or researcher who has made a significant impact in the homocystinuria community. Sponsor will automatically be included on vendor passport. Guests will need to visit your table to receive their beverage tickets.
