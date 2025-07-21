Cantata Centennial Festival Exhibit Tent Vendor Form

A 10' x 10' vendor space in a high-traffic outdoor area
A 10' x 10' vendor space in a high-traffic outdoor area
Plus, a preset-up table and tent
[For Non-Profits Only]
A 10' x 10' vendor space in a high-traffic outdoor area
[For Non-Profits Only]
A 10' x 10' vendor space in a high-traffic outdoor area
Plus, a preset-up table and tent
Mailing or Drop Off to: Kevin Heraty 8700 W. 31st Street Brookfield, IL 60513 Make checks payable to Cantata Adult Life Services.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!