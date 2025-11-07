Exhibitor Booth

Exhibitor Booth
$500

rate.xLeft

What's Included:

  • Table 6’ x 2.5' table
  • Two Chairs
  • One 7” by 44” ID sign
  • Your company listing along with an exhibit hall map, available in the conference mobile app

Benefits:

  • Standard exhibit space
  • Exhibit Hall Networking Breaks
  • Conference Meals
  • Recognition on signage, conference mobile app, and on the conference website
  • Exhibitor Demo Theater

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing