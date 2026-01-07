North Carolina Employment and Training Association

Exhibitor / Sponsorship 2026 Spring Conference

301 N Water St

Wilmington, NC 28401, USA

Gold Sponsorship
$5,000

Includes exhibitor booth, 4 complementary conference registrations, company logo on Conference website, full color ad, conference souvenir book, on-site signage, print material distributed to all conference attendees, priority seating at events.

Silver Sponsorship
$2,500

Includes exhibitor booth, 2 complementary conference registrations, company logo on Conference website, hal-page ad, conference souvenir book, on-site signage, print material distributed to all conference attendees, priority seating at events.

Bronze Sponsoship
$1,500

Includes exhibitor booth, 1 complementary conference registrations, company logo on Conference website, quarter-page ad, conference souvenir book, on-site signage.

Exhibitor
$500

The reduced early exhibitor only fee of $500.00 submitted by April 15, 2026 covers conference activities for one representative including meals, social functions and other activities. Please note that NCETA has also added a non- profit/Governmental registration fee. Contact us for details.

Exhibitor - Non-profit Rate
$350

The reduced early exhibitor only fee of $500.00 submitted by April 15, 2026 covers conference activities for one representative including meals, social functions and other activities. Please note that NCETA has also added a non- profit/Governmental registration fee. Contact us for details.

Exhibitor Late Fee
$50

If paying after April 15, 2026, a $50 fee applies and organization may not be represented in print material.

Electricity
$45

If you require, electricity for your booth, please select this option.

