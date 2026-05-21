All Health is Public Health Conference Exhibitors & Sponsorship

About this event
– One 6' rectangular table with 2 chairs during both days of conference
We're glad to offer a discount on our exhibit table pricing for group members of OPHA, small nonprofits (≤$150,000 annual operating budget), and schools of public health. Thanks for choosing to exhibit at OPHA's conference!
– One 6' rectangular table with 2 chairs during both days of conference
– One 6’ rectangular exhibit table with 2 chairs during both days of conference (optional)
– Sponsor recognition on OPHA’s website and conference materials
– One 6’ rectangular exhibit table with 2 chairs during both days of conference (optional)
– Sponsor recognition on OPHA’s website and conference materials
– Exhibitor & sponsor directory information
– One 6’ rectangular exhibit table with 2 chairs during both days of conference (optional)
– Sponsor recognition on OPHA’s website and conference materials
– Exhibitor & sponsor directory information
– 1 complimentary registration
– One 6’ rectangular exhibit table with 2 chairs during both days of conference (optional)
– Sponsor recognition on OPHA’s website and conference materials
– Exhibitor & sponsor directory information
– 2 complimentary registrations
– One 6’ rectangular exhibit table with 2 chairs in priority location during both days of conference (optional)
– Sponsor recognition on OPHA’s website and conference materials
– Exhibitor & sponsor directory information
–2 complimentary registrations
– Sponsor recognition in own post on OPHA social media (Facebook, LinkedIn, & Instagram)
– One 6’ rectangular exhibit table with 2 chairs in priority location during both days of conference (optional)
– Sponsor recognition on OPHA’s website and conference materials
– Sponsor recognition in own post on OPHA social media (FB, LI, IG)
– Exhibitor & sponsor directory information
– 3 complimentary registrations
– Attendee directory information
– One 6’ rectangular exhibit table with 2 chairs in premier location during both days of conference (optional)
– Sponsor recognition on OPHA’s website and conference materials
– Sponsor recognition in own post on OPHA social media (FB, LI, IG)
– Exhibitor & sponsor directory information
– Attendee directory information
– 4 complimentary registrations
– Featured in all conference-related emails leading up to conference
– Reserved table in banquet hall
– One 6’ rectangular exhibit table with 2 chairs in premier location during both days of conference (optional)
– Sponsor recognition on OPHA’s website and conference materials
– Sponsor recognition in own post on OPHA social media (FB, LI, IG)
– Exhibitor & sponsor directory information
– Attendee directory information
– Reserved table in banquet hall
– Featured in all conference-related emails leading up to conference
– 5 complimentary registrations
– Email spotlight to all OPHA contacts (content provided by sponsor)
– Different sponsor benefits are welcome for consideration upon request
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