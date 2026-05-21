Oklahoma Public Health Association

Hosted by

Oklahoma Public Health Association

About this event

All Health is Public Health Conference Exhibitors & Sponsorship

Nigh University Center

100 N University Dr, Edmond, OK 73034, USA

Discount Exhibit Table
$300

– One 6' rectangular table with 2 chairs during both days of conference

We're glad to offer a discount on our exhibit table pricing for group members of OPHA, small nonprofits (≤$150,000 annual operating budget), and schools of public health. Thanks for choosing to exhibit at OPHA's conference!

Exhibit Table
$400

– One 6' rectangular table with 2 chairs during both days of conference

Friend of Public Health - $500 Sponsor
$500

– One 6’ rectangular exhibit table with 2 chairs during both days of conference (optional)

– Sponsor recognition on OPHA’s website and conference materials

Prevention Partner - $1,000 Sponsor
$1,000

– One 6’ rectangular exhibit table with 2 chairs during both days of conference (optional)

– Sponsor recognition on OPHA’s website and conference materials

– Exhibitor & sponsor directory information

Community Health Ally - $1,500 Sponsor
$1,500

– One 6’ rectangular exhibit table with 2 chairs during both days of conference (optional)

– Sponsor recognition on OPHA’s website and conference materials

– Exhibitor & sponsor directory information

– 1 complimentary registration

Population Health Leader – $2,500 Sponsor
$2,500

– One 6’ rectangular exhibit table with 2 chairs during both days of conference (optional)

– Sponsor recognition on OPHA’s website and conference materials

– Exhibitor & sponsor directory information

– 2 complimentary registrations


Upstream Innovator – $5,000 Sponsor
$5,000

– One 6’ rectangular exhibit table with 2 chairs in priority location during both days of conference (optional)

– Sponsor recognition on OPHA’s website and conference materials

– Exhibitor & sponsor directory information

–2 complimentary registrations

– Sponsor recognition in own post on OPHA social media (Facebook, LinkedIn, & Instagram)

Systems Change Steward – $7,500 Sponsor
$7,500

– One 6’ rectangular exhibit table with 2 chairs in priority location during both days of conference (optional)

– Sponsor recognition on OPHA’s website and conference materials

– Sponsor recognition in own post on OPHA social media (FB, LI, IG)

– Exhibitor & sponsor directory information

– 3 complimentary registrations

– Attendee directory information

Public Health Visionary – $10,000 Sponsor
$10,000

– One 6’ rectangular exhibit table with 2 chairs in premier location during both days of conference (optional)

– Sponsor recognition on OPHA’s website and conference materials

– Sponsor recognition in own post on OPHA social media (FB, LI, IG)

– Exhibitor & sponsor directory information

– Attendee directory information

– 4 complimentary registrations

– Featured in all conference-related emails leading up to conference

– Reserved table in banquet hall

Population Health Champion – >$10,000
Pay what you can

– One 6’ rectangular exhibit table with 2 chairs in premier location during both days of conference (optional)

– Sponsor recognition on OPHA’s website and conference materials

– Sponsor recognition in own post on OPHA social media (FB, LI, IG)

– Exhibitor & sponsor directory information

– Attendee directory information

– Reserved table in banquet hall

– Featured in all conference-related emails leading up to conference

– 5 complimentary registrations

– Email spotlight to all OPHA contacts (content provided by sponsor)

– Different sponsor benefits are welcome for consideration upon request

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