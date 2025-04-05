Exodus Paths Tour to the Real Mount Sinai

Travel Package
$4,295
Package includes: All visas Parking at airport Accommodations All transportation, fees, tips, border crossings Most meals Airfare costs TBD Would you consider donating $100 to the Dunns for administration costs, pastoral care, and overall support? Please add donation to Wholehearted SC below…
Add a donation for Wholehearted SC

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!