Exodus Paths Tour to the Real Mount Sinai

Package includes: All visas Parking at airport Accommodations All transportation, fees, tips, border crossings Most meals Airfare costs TBD Would you consider donating $100 to the Dunns for administration costs, pastoral care, and overall support? Please add donation to Wholehearted SC below…

Package includes: All visas Parking at airport Accommodations All transportation, fees, tips, border crossings Most meals Airfare costs TBD Would you consider donating $100 to the Dunns for administration costs, pastoral care, and overall support? Please add donation to Wholehearted SC below…

More details...