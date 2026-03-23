It Takes A Village Enrichment Centers

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It Takes A Village Enrichment Centers

About this event

Exotic Animal Expo

11995 Montwood Dr

El Paso, TX 79936, USA

VIP Ticket (ITAV Students & Parents Only)
$25

Eligibility Requirement:
This ticket is reserved exclusively for registered ITAV students and their parents. Any ticket purchased in error by a non-registered participant or their parents will be canceled immediately without a refund.


Parents may choose this all-inclusive VIP rate for the best value, or enter with a "parent accompanying a minor" ticket and purchase add-ons separately.


THIS TICKET INCLUDES:

  1. Exclusive presentation by Molinaro Snake Lab with premium seating in the first two rows
  2. Private presentation by Fino's Rainforest Exotic Pet Shop, including FOUR tickets for an up-close animal encounter of your choice
  3. Artisanal Chocolate Workshop & Guided Tasting with Cacao Coyatoc — discover the rich history, cultural significance, and traditional chocolate-making methods using authentic ingredients sourced from Mexico, followed by a hands-on cacao grinding experience and tasting
  4. Admission to two exotic specimen dissection viewings (Iguana and Snake) - FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED. Register early. Only 50 seats available. Spot not guaranteed for late registrations.
  5. Snake Locomotion Science Lab
  6. Entomology “Bug Hotel” Science Lab
  7. Advanced Toxin & Antivenom Study
  8. Entry to all vendor exhibits and concessions
  9. Photo Booth Access

🎁 Complimentary swag bag for students for the first 100 ticket purchases

All Inclusive Ticket (General Public)
$35

Parents may choose this all-inclusive VIP rate for the best value, or enter with a "parent accompanying a minor" ticket and purchase add-ons separately.


THIS TICKET INCLUDES:

  1. Presentation by Molinaro Snake Lab
  2. Private presentation by Fino's Rainforest Exotic Pet Shop, including TWO tickets for an up-close animal encounter of your choice
  3. Admission to one exotic specimen dissection viewing (Iguana or Snake) - FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED. Register early. Only 50 seats available. Spot not guaranteed for late registrations.
  4. Snake Locomotion Science Lab
  5. Entomology “Bug Hotel” Science Lab
  6. Advanced Toxin & Antivenom Study
  7. Entry to all vendor exhibits and concessions
  8. Photo Booth Access

🎁 Complimentary swag bag for students for the first 100 ticket purchases

Parent Accompanying a Minor
$5

Eligibility Requirement:
This ticket must be purchased with at least one all-inclusive ticket.


THIS TICKET INCLUDES:

  1. Molinaro Snake Lab Presentation
  2. Entry into the expo center, kid-friendly vendor market, & concessions
  3. Free photo booth
  4. Entry into the dissection booth, Fino's presentation (NO tickets to touch or hold animals), and entry into the artisanal chocolate workshop (no chocolate or materials)
General Admission
$6

THIS TICKET INCLUDES:

  1. Molinaro Snake Lab Presentation
  2. Entry into the expo center, kid-friendly vendor market, & concessions
  3. Free photo booth
Smoked & Grilled 'Gator Plate
$18

Enjoy a plate of marinated, smoked, and grilled 'gator, served with Louisiana Sausage, corn on the cob, and potatoes!

Customize Your Own Slime with Carter's Slime Wonderland
$8

LIMITED AVAILABILITY! This ticket includes one jar of slime plus access to fun colors, charms, and other add-ins to customize your slime!

Jalapeno Rattlesnake Sausage
$12.50

Includes a sausage on bun, a bag of chips, water bottle, and condiments.


Sausage: Rabbit & Rattlesnake sausage with jalapeño and white wine, pork added. Hickory Smoked.


limited quantity available; please pre-purchase

Premium Seating Molinaro Snake Lab Presentation
$10

Enjoy premium seating in the first two rows for the Molinaro Snake Lab presentation, followed by an exclusive opportunity to interact with the snakes after the show. This is add-on to a general admission or all-inclusive general public ticket.


Please note: A ticket is required for every attendee, including parents. This experience is primarily reserved for ITAV students, with only 6 public tickets available per show.

Artisanal Chocolate Workshop & Tasting with Cacao Coyatoc
$5

Discover the rich history, cultural significance, and traditional chocolate-making methods using authentic ingredients sourced from Mexico, followed by a hands-on cacao grinding experience and tasting with Cacao Coyatoc!


limited spots available

Snapology Lego Robotic Snake Lab
$10

Experience the excitement of engineering a lego robotic snake in this interactive workshop


Limited spots available

Reptile Dissection Viewing
$10

Observe an Iguana or Snake dissection led by our ITAV Biology Teacher. Explore the organs and anatomy up close, with an opportunity to touch the specimens at the end.

Interactive Science Labs
$10

Visit four separate booths:

  • Snake Locomotion Lab – study snake movement up close
  • Entomology Lab – build and take home your own insect habitat
  • Advanced Toxin & Antivenom Study– explore the biology, chemistry, and life-saving applications of venom
  • Exotic Animal Skeleton Lab – examine the skeletal structures of exotic animals


Open to all ages; different booths per age group

Fino's Rainforest Exotic Animal Interactive Experience
$10

Choose your presentation time, hold three animals of your choice, and enjoy a photo opportunity to remember the experience!


additional animal encounter tickets can be purchased at the door; limited spots for presentation available

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