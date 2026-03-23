Exotic Animal Expo

Eligibility Requirement:

This ticket is reserved exclusively for registered ITAV students and their parents. Any ticket purchased in error by a non-registered participant or their parents will be canceled immediately without a refund.





Parents may choose this all-inclusive VIP rate for the best value, or enter with a "parent accompanying a minor" ticket and purchase add-ons separately.





THIS TICKET INCLUDES:

Exclusive presentation by Molinaro Snake Lab with premium seating in the first two rows Private presentation by Fino's Rainforest Exotic Pet Shop, including FOUR tickets for an up-close animal encounter of your choice Artisanal Chocolate Workshop & Guided Tasting with Cacao Coyatoc — discover the rich history, cultural significance, and traditional chocolate-making methods using authentic ingredients sourced from Mexico, followed by a hands-on cacao grinding experience and tasting Admission to two exotic specimen dissection viewings (Iguana and Snake) - FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED. Register early. Only 50 seats available. Spot not guaranteed for late registrations . Snake Locomotion Science Lab Entomology “Bug Hotel” Science Lab Advanced Toxin & Antivenom Study Entry to all vendor exhibits and concessions Photo Booth Access

🎁 Complimentary swag bag for students for the first 100 ticket purchases