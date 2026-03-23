Exotic Animal Expo

About this event
Eligibility Requirement:
This ticket is reserved exclusively for registered ITAV students and their parents. Any ticket purchased in error by a non-registered participant or their parents will be canceled immediately without a refund.
Parents may choose this all-inclusive VIP rate for the best value, or enter with a "parent accompanying a minor" ticket and purchase add-ons separately.
THIS TICKET INCLUDES:
🎁 Complimentary swag bag for students for the first 100 ticket purchases
Parents may choose this all-inclusive VIP rate for the best value, or enter with a "parent accompanying a minor" ticket and purchase add-ons separately.
THIS TICKET INCLUDES:
🎁 Complimentary swag bag for students for the first 100 ticket purchases
Eligibility Requirement:
This ticket must be purchased with at least one all-inclusive ticket.
THIS TICKET INCLUDES:
THIS TICKET INCLUDES:
Enjoy a plate of marinated, smoked, and grilled 'gator, served with Louisiana Sausage, corn on the cob, and potatoes!
LIMITED AVAILABILITY! This ticket includes one jar of slime plus access to fun colors, charms, and other add-ins to customize your slime!
Includes a sausage on bun, a bag of chips, water bottle, and condiments.
Sausage: Rabbit & Rattlesnake sausage with jalapeño and white wine, pork added. Hickory Smoked.
limited quantity available; please pre-purchase
Enjoy premium seating in the first two rows for the Molinaro Snake Lab presentation, followed by an exclusive opportunity to interact with the snakes after the show. This is add-on to a general admission or all-inclusive general public ticket.
Please note: A ticket is required for every attendee, including parents. This experience is primarily reserved for ITAV students, with only 6 public tickets available per show.
Discover the rich history, cultural significance, and traditional chocolate-making methods using authentic ingredients sourced from Mexico, followed by a hands-on cacao grinding experience and tasting with Cacao Coyatoc!
limited spots available
Experience the excitement of engineering a lego robotic snake in this interactive workshop
Limited spots available
Observe an Iguana or Snake dissection led by our ITAV Biology Teacher. Explore the organs and anatomy up close, with an opportunity to touch the specimens at the end.
Visit four separate booths:
Open to all ages; different booths per age group
Choose your presentation time, hold three animals of your choice, and enjoy a photo opportunity to remember the experience!
additional animal encounter tickets can be purchased at the door; limited spots for presentation available
$
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