Exotic Plant Sale

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Photos are of actual plants - we have a few of each variety and most of each variety look nearly like the photo shown. Plants are 1-2 ft tall excluding the pot size.
Photos are of actual plants - we have a few of each variety and most of each variety look nearly like the photo shown. Plants are 1-2 ft tall excluding the pot size.
Photos are of actual plants - we have a few of each variety and most of each variety look nearly like the photo shown. Plants are 1-2 ft tall excluding the pot size.
Photos are of actual plants - we have a few of each variety and most of each variety look nearly like the photo shown. Plants are 1-2 ft tall excluding the pot size.
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