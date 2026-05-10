Certified Gardeners Association of Passaic County

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Certified Gardeners Association of Passaic County

About this event

Sales closed

Exotic Plant Sale

Monstera Thai Constellation item
Monstera Thai Constellation
$69

Photos are of actual plants - we have a few of each variety and most of each variety look nearly like the photo shown. Plants are 1-2 ft tall excluding the pot size.

Philodendron Warszewiczi item
Philodendron Warszewiczi
$69

Photos are of actual plants - we have a few of each variety and most of each variety look nearly like the photo shown. Plants are 1-2 ft tall excluding the pot size.

Philodendron Snow Drift item
Philodendron Snow Drift
$69

Photos are of actual plants - we have a few of each variety and most of each variety look nearly like the photo shown. Plants are 1-2 ft tall excluding the pot size.

Philadendron Florida Ghost item
Philadendron Florida Ghost
$69

Photos are of actual plants - we have a few of each variety and most of each variety look nearly like the photo shown. Plants are 1-2 ft tall excluding the pot size.

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