Expansion – New Member Education Payment Portal

New Member Application Fee
$50

This required $50 New Member Application Fee must be paid for your application to be submitted and processed.


⚠️ Important:

  • This fee is non-refundable, even if you are not selected or you decide not to continue.
  • Paying this fee does not guarantee membership; it only allows your application to be processed.
  • If you are selected to move forward in the process, this $50 will be applied toward your total New Member Education fee of $450 (it is part of the $450, not in addition to it).
Remaining New Member Education Fee – Full Payment ($400)
$400

This payment covers the remaining $400 balance of the New Member Education fee.


This option is only for candidates who have already paid the $50 New Member Application Fee and have been selected to continue in the New Member Education process. Paying this option means your New Member Education fee is paid in full.


⚠️ Important:

  • This payment is non-refundable.
  • Payment does not guarantee membership. Membership is contingent upon successful completion of all NME Process requirements.
Payment Plan – Payment 1 ($150)
$150

This payment covers Payment 1 toward the New Member Education fee and is required by your first meeting.


This option is only for candidates who have already paid the $50 New Member Application Fee and have been selected to continue in the New Member Education process.


After this payment, your remaining balance will be $250.


⚠️ Important:

  • This payment is non-refundable.
  • Payment does not guarantee membership. Membership is contingent upon successful completion of all NME Process requirements.
Payment Plan – Payment 2 (Remaining Balance – $250)
$250

This payment covers Payment 2, which is the remaining $250 balance of the New Member Education fee, which must be paid in full by your third meeting.


This option is only for candidates who have already paid the $50 New Member Application Fee and the $150 New Member Education Payment 1.


After submitting this payment, your New Member Education fee will be paid in full.


⚠️ Important:

  • This payment is non-refundable.
  • Payment does not guarantee membership. Membership is contingent upon successful completion of all NME Process requirements.
Flexible Payment Plan – Remaining Balance (Up to $250)
Pay what you can

This option is for candidates who need a flexible payment plan for the remaining $250 of the New Member Education fee, which must be paid in full by your third meeting.


This option is only for candidates who have already paid the $50 New Member Application Fee and the $150 New Member Education Payment 1.


You may use this option more than once until your remaining balance is fully paid.


⚠️ Important:

  • All payments are non-refundable.
  • Payment does not guarantee membership. Membership is contingent upon successful completion of all NME Process requirements.

