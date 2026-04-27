Redeemed Global Revival Center

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Redeemed Global Revival Center

About this event

Expansion Project

13231 N 35th Ave suite A2

Phoenix, AZ 85029, USA

Expansion 2026!!!
Pay what you can
This is a group ticket, it includes 1000 tickets

Hello Redeemed Family and Friends!


We are asking you to partner with us and help us raise the funds that we need to expand into a larger facility to better serve you and our Redeemed Kidz.


You can make a one time gift or include it as a part of your Nehemiah Project pledge and commit to a monthly offering!


We are excited about what God is doing and about to do!

Add a donation for Redeemed Global Revival Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!