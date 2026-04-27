Expansion Project

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Phoenix, AZ 85029, USA
Hello Redeemed Family and Friends!
We are asking you to partner with us and help us raise the funds that we need to expand into a larger facility to better serve you and our Redeemed Kidz.
You can make a one time gift or include it as a part of your Nehemiah Project pledge and commit to a monthly offering!
We are excited about what God is doing and about to do!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!