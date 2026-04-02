Niwot PTAC

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Niwot PTAC

Experience Auction Events

700 Ken Pratt Blvd # 200

Longmont, CO 80501, USA

Talent Show Goodie Bags
$5

Buy a Glow in the Dark Goody Bag from the PTAC for Talent show attendees and participants! Unlimited winners, each goody bag is $5, to be claimed at the door at the Talent Show on April 24

Ice Cream Social with PTAC
$5
Dance Party With Ms Amy
$5

Come and have a dance party with Ms Amy!

After-School Brain Games: Play Bananagrams, Set, or Proof!
$10

After-School Brain Games: Play Bananagrams, Set, or Proof! (or do 24 cards to your heart's content...)

After school in Ms. Lenger's room until 5:00 p.m. on either Monday, 4/20, or Thursday, 4/23 (you will choose which day to attend). Open to grades 3-5. Buy several and invite a friend! First 24 purchases will win.

GUESS THE MARBLE RAFFLE TICKET
$5

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!