Experience Auction Events

Buy a Glow in the Dark Goody Bag from the PTAC for Talent show attendees and participants! Unlimited winners, each goody bag is $5, to be claimed at the door at the Talent Show on April 24
Come and have a dance party with Ms Amy!
After-School Brain Games: Play Bananagrams, Set, or Proof! (or do 24 cards to your heart's content...)
After school in Ms. Lenger's room until 5:00 p.m. on either Monday, 4/20, or Thursday, 4/23 (you will choose which day to attend). Open to grades 3-5. Buy several and invite a friend! First 24 purchases will win.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!