Experience Auction Events

After-School Brain Games: Play Bananagrams, Set, or Proof! (or do 24 cards to your heart's content...)

After school in Ms. Lenger's room until 5:00 p.m. on either Monday, 4/20, or Thursday, 4/23 (you will choose which day to attend). Open to grades 3-5. Buy several and invite a friend! First 24 purchases will win.