Experience Distance Energy Acupuncture with Teacher Lu Xia
Energy Acupuncture Nodes $10 per box (180 nodes per box)
$10
Activate healing points with energy precision.
These specially designed Energy Acupuncture Nodes are used in Distance Energy Acupuncture sessions guided by Master Lu Xia. Each session requires approximately 30 nodes to stimulate energy points across the body.
Why They Work:
- Help unblock stagnation and support energy flow
- Easy to apply at home with Lu Xia’s video guidance
- Single-use for hygiene and optimal effectiveness
- Safe, non-invasive, and suitable for all skin types
Available as add-ons or included FREE with 6- or 12-session packages.
1 Session
$45
Ideal for first-time users or spot healing.
Includes video guidance from Master Lu Xia. (Purchase acupuncture nodes separately)
6 Sessions
$225
Recommended for consistent healing and deeper transformation. Includes 1 FREE box of acupuncture nodes
12 Sessions
$405
Best value for complete mind-body-spirit renewal. Includes 2 FREE boxes of acupuncture nodes
Energy Meditation Mat (Additional Items)
$110
Align, ground, and recharge from anywhere.
The Energy Meditation Mat is designed to support your body’s natural healing and energetic alignment during meditation, breathwork, or rest. Infused and tailored to your energetic frequencies and made with soft, supportive material, this mat enhances your connection to the earth and your inner self.
Benefits:
Deepens energy absorption during sessions
Promotes grounding and emotional balance
Ideal for seated meditation, breath work, or Distance Energy Acupuncture
Bring sacred energy into your daily practice—whether at home, at work, or on the go.
Energy T Shirt (Additional Items)
$100
Wear your energy. Protect your vibration.
The Energy T-Shirt is more than just apparel—it’s a wearable frequency tool. Designed by Master Lu Xia to support the body’s energy field, this lightweight and breathable shirt helps shield you from environmental stressors while promoting energetic harmony tailored for you.
Ideal for:
- Wearing during meditation, detox, or healing sessions
Supporting sensitive energy fields in daily life
- Enhancing clarity, calm, and energetic protection during sessions
Available in unisex sizes.
Simple. Comfortable. High-vibe.
