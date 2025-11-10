Experience: The Underground Social!





EXPERIENCE: THE SOCIAL UNDERGROUND RAFFLE









Starts: Thanksgiving Day, 12 AM | Ends: December 19, 12 PM





Support our veterans — and win big while you do it. A portion of all raffle proceeds will benefit Honor Flight, helping veterans visit the memorials in Washington, D.C.





One lucky winner will receive two tickets to every 2026 Underground Experience at The Social — over $900 in value! These one-of-a-kind themed events feature live music, food, drinks, and unforgettable connection.





Because this isn’t just a raffle. It’s your invitation to Experience: The Social Underground — where the past hits play again.





An interactive event series built to bring people back together — to laugh, dance, and relive the moments that made culture what it is. Each night is a new throwback brought to life with iconic music, memorable décor, and the shared magic of being social again.





This isn’t nostalgia. It’s revival. Welcome to Sioux Falls’ best-kept secret.





And here’s the best part — raffle tickets make the perfect Christmas gift or stocking stuffer. Give someone the chance to win an entire year of experiences that can’t be wrapped.





THE VIBE SESSION — January 23, 2026 · 7–10 PM

Free drink + swag item





DISCO NIGHT — January 24, 2026 · 7–11 PM

Free drink + exclusive swag item





THE 80s EXPERIENCE — February 7, 2026 · 7–10 PM

Appetizers + free drink + swag item





THE 90s EXPERIENCE — March 7, 2026 · 7–10 PM

Appetizers + free drink + swag item





THE GOLDEN GIRLS EXPERIENCE — April 16, 2026 · 7–10 PM

Dinner + free drink + swag item





THE FRIENDS EXPERIENCE — April 17, 2026 · 7–10 PM

Dinner + free drink + swag item





THE KENTUCKY DERBY EXPERIENCE — May 2, 2026 · Time TBA

Heavy appetizers + free drink





Raffle Tickets: $50 each

That’s less than the cost of a single event ticket — and one entry could win you two tickets to every Underground Experience of 2026.





Winner Announcement: December 19 at our “Sweet Sounds of the Season” event, 7–10 PM at The Social. To attend the live drawing, you must purchase a ticket to that event. You do not have to be present to win.





Brought to life through collaboration:

The Social, Dueling Duo Pianos, Accents Event Design & Rental, DJ Chris Hintz, and Bluestem Catering.





Together, we’re creating more than events — we’re building experiences that connect people, spark nostalgia, and make Sioux Falls social again.





Raffle opens Thanksgiving Day at 12 AM | Ends December 19 at 12 PM



