EXPERIENCES, VACATIONS and PARTIES: 2026 DEF Gala & Auction Garden Party

About this event
Join us for a fun, hands-on culinary experience in the Evers Home, a D’Evelyn family and board member. Learn how to make authentic eggrolls from scratch—from filling and rolling to frying—while enjoying great company along the way.
Perfect for a night out with friends, this interactive class blends food, laughter, and a little friendly competition, with plenty to taste.
Gat ready for a fun, laid-back night out hosted by D’Evelyn parent and DEF member, Anju Visweswaraiah. This social event is all about great conversation, refreshing cocktails, and a chance to unwind with other amazing parents in the community.
Sip on handcrafted mojitos and margaritas, enjoy light bites, and relax in a welcoming, stylish setting—because every parent deserves a night off.
Enjoy a warm, family-style Lithuanian dinner hosted in the Kuciauskas Home, a D’Evelyn family. This unique culinary experience features authentic dishes, thoughtfully prepared with vegetarian options available.
Weather permitting, guests will dine al fresco in a beautiful garden setting—creating an intimate and memorable evening of culture, connection, and great food.
Perfect for entertaining lovers and beginners alike, this interactive class teaches you how to craft a visually stunning and crowd-pleasing charcuterie board, just in time for the holiday season.
During the workshop, you’ll:
- Style your own board with meats, cheeses, fruits, and accompaniments
- Learn presentation techniques, flavor pairings, and theme ideas
- Use simple portion guides to scale boards for any gathering
Each guest will also receive a natural wood charcuterie board to take home, plus access to exclusive discounts on accessories from a local partner.
Limit - 20 Guests, Downtown Golden September 2026.
Get into the spirit of the season with this creative, interactive workshop. You’ll design and build your own fall wreath using a variety of greens and florals while learning how to create a full, balanced, and visually striking arrangement.
You’ll learn:
- How to layer greens and florals for depth and texture
- Simple techniques to achieve a polished, professional look
- Tips to customize your wreath for different fall themes
Each guest will receive a wreath form and materials, plus access to exclusive discounts on additional décor and accessories from a local vendor.
Limit - 15 Participants, Downtown Golden, October 2026
Celebrate the end of the year with a high-energy Karaoke & Pizza Party hosted by the D’Evelyn choir teacher during 7th hour on May 20th. Students can grab a slice, take the mic, and enjoy a fun, relaxed afternoon of music and laughter with friends.
Whether performing solo or in a group, this is a great chance to showcase your favorite songs and wrap up the year on a high note.
Limited to 30 students.
Learn to play tennis with our own D'Evelyn Jags girls tennis team and head coach Bijan Heydari! This experience will allow for an hour of instruction on the basics of how to play tennis and keep score, followed by playing a set partnered up with one of our girls tennis players. Limit 8 players 6th-8th grade in the fall. (Date TBD at the end of May).
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!